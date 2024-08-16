African Ambassadors in Kenya First to Use SGR Premium Class

Kenya Railways on Wednesday, August 14, launched the use of the newly introduced premium class coaches on its Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) passenger trains.

The service provider welcomed more than 20 Nairobi-based African ambassadors to try it out on a trip from Nairobi to Mombasa.

“Just to let you know, you are the first passengers to travel on the newly launched premium class on our SGR. Please relax, have refreshments before dinner is served,” Philip Mainga, the Managing Director, Kenya Railways Corporation told the Ambassadors on board.

The coaches on the premium service will cost Sh12,000 for adults travelling one way and Sh6,000 for children between the ages of three and 11.

The new service, which will cost Sh20,000 for a return ticket, is expected to improve passenger experience between the two destinations.

Transport Principal Secretary Mohamed Daghar said the government will extend SGR Phase 2B from Naivasha to Kisumu, a distance of 362 kilometres, with a branch line to Kisumu Port.

“Phase 2C a distance of 106 kilometres from Kisumu to Malaba will also be constructed,” he said.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Abraham Korir Sing’oei said that connectivity is core to development, transformation, progress to unlock the potential of a continent.

“We need an Africa that is interconnected which is the vision of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area. Without connectivity, we cannot realise AFCTA,” he added.

According to KR, the premium class carriages will give passengers access to some extras including more space and entertainment options.

The coaches feature extra storage options for travellers with additional baggage, designated shoe storage space, automated window shutters and seats that can rotate to face any direction.

Travellers using the premium class coaches in the morning will be entitled to full breakfast and lunch.

Those travelling in the evening will have dinner on the train while refreshments will be served throughout their journey on the coaches.

Kenya Railways had received a shipment of four premium coaches, ten economy one dining and one power car that will offer passengers an excellent level of comfort and a great experience.

Unlike the standard carriages, each new coach has a capacity of 28 seats with ample legroom.

Early this year, SGR increased its charges, requiring users to pay an additional Sh500 to Sh1,500 to travel between Nairobi and Mombasa in economy class.

It said that a one-way trip from Nairobi to the coastal town on an economy class will cost Sh1,500 from Sh1,000 charged before.

First-class users were hit the hardest since they will be parting with Sh4,500, one way from the previous charges of Sh3,000 per adult.

The company said the hike in charges was due to the current high fuel prices, which have pushed up operational costs.

SGR operates express passenger and cargo services from Nairobi to Mombasa and an inter-county service with stations at Athi River, Emali, Kibwezi, Mtito Andei, Voi, Miasenyi as well as Mariakani stations.