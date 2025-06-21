AG Appoints Task Force To Finalise Justice Council Bill

Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor has appointed a new task force to complete the development of the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) Bill. The appointment was made through a gazette notice dated June 20, 2025.

The task force will be chaired by Jedidah Waruhiu and is composed of members drawn from various sectors of the justice system. They include Lady Justice Patricia Nyaundi, Moses Marang’a, Dr. Muciimi Mbaka, Mary Wairagu, Samson Maundu, Mary Kitegi, Scholastica Mbilo, and Mercy Muthuuri. Others are Elizabeth Marube, Miriam Nyamwamu, Dr. Jemima Teresiah Collins Aluda, Vincent Monda, Irish Scheel Honga, and Michael Matekwa.

Kennedy Ogutu and Margaret Wanyoike will serve as the joint secretaries of the task force.

The team has been tasked with finalising the drafting of a Bill to institutionalise the National Council on the Administration of Justice. This work builds on a previous effort by a similar task force appointed on April 14, 2022. The new task force will also lead public participation on the Bill and carry out any other related duties assigned by the Attorney-General.

According to the gazette notice, the task force will operate under its own procedures and can hold as many meetings as necessary in locations and at times it deems appropriate. It will also collect views from the public and relevant stakeholders, and has the authority to co-opt experts with relevant skills and experience to assist in its work.

The team has up to one year from the date of the notice to complete its assignment, unless an extension is granted by the Attorney-General through a formal gazette notice. Upon completion, the task force is expected to submit a report and the draft Bill to the Attorney-General.

“The costs incurred by the Task Force, including facilitation and payment of allowances in respect of the members and joint secretaries of the Task Force, shall be defrayed from the voted funds of the Judiciary,” the notice reads.

The task force will be based at the offices of the National Council for the Administration of Justice located on the 5th Floor of Mayfair Centre, Ralph Bunche Road, Nairobi.