AG Justin Muturi Confirms Son Missing After Suspected Abduction in Nairobi

Attorney General (AG) Justin Muturi Sunday confirmed his son is missing after he was either kidnapped or arrested by unknown in Nairobi’s Lavington area.

AG Muturi confirmed the family is yet to find his Leslie.

“He has not yet been found,” he said on Sunday afternoon.

The matter has been reported to police.

Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje made the revelations Saturday June 22 night while standing next to a four-wheel drive car that Leslie was using at the time of his alleged arrest or kidnap.

Police say they are not aware who took the man aged about 40 years. Leslie is a businessman based in Nairobi and the motive of the incident is not yet known.

In a video circulated online on Saturday evening, Mwenje said Leslie, whom he described as his friend, was taken out of his car by police officers by the roadside.

Mwenje claimed that they were driving in different cars alongside their other friends in Nairobi’s Kilimani area when the police stopped Leslie’s car and took him away in a Land Cruiser.

“We are here, in Lavington, Kilimani, my friend Leslie Muturi, son to AG Justin Muturi has just been arrested by the police here on the road. I was the one following him, this is his car,” the MP said in the video.

The blue SUV was on the roadside with its doors and boot yanked open.

Mwenje further claimed that they reached out to police, who denied knowledge of Leslie’s whereabouts.

“To the police who have taken him, we will find you. Release him right now, we will not sleep until we find him. We have informed everyone in Nairobi,” he says in the video.

“The cops are telling us they do not know where he is yet the guys who have taken him are cops. We saw you in a white hardtop Land Cruiser, dressed in black combat we saw you and have your plates.”

This comes hours after social media influencer Billy Simani, better known as Crazy Nairobian, was on Saturday evening released from police custody following his arrest on Friday.

His release came after over 50,000 Kenyans joined an X Space on Saturday, calling for his release.