Agency files petition to block Wetangula, Kingi from political campaigns

A petition was filed at the Milimani Law Courts seeking to bar National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi from participating in partisan

political campaigns while serving in their constitutional offices.

The constitutional petition, filed by Vocal Africa through lawyer Ian Mutiso Mbotela, argues that the two Speakers have breached the Constitution and various statutes by using the authority, prestige and influence of their offices to campaign for President William Ruto’s re-election and promote the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

According to the petition, Wetang’ula participated in several political events between June and July this year, including a rally in Likoni, Mombasa County, where he allegedly urged supporters to back the Kenya Kwanza administration and President Ruto’s 2027 re-election bid.

The petition also cited his attendance at a public function at Emusire High School in Emuhaya Constituency, where he is alleged to have encouraged residents to register as voters and support the President’s re-election.

It further referenced a July 3 rally at Silverline Grounds in Eldoret, described as the launch of the “Tutam” campaign, where Wetang’ula allegedly announced the start of Kenya Kwanza’s nationwide campaigns and urged Kenyans to support President Ruto.

The petitioner further accuses Kingi of participating in political mobilisation meetings organised by the United Democratic Alliance, including a gathering at Burhani Grounds in Mombasa, where he allegedly endorsed grassroots mobilisation in support of the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

The petition also claimed he continued attending political meetings across the Coast region in June and July to campaign for President Ruto’s re-election.

Vocal Africa argued that while the Speakers are entitled to their personal political beliefs, they cannot use the authority and prestige attached to their constitutional offices to engage in partisan political campaigns.

It contends that their conduct compromises Parliament’s institutional independence and creates a conflict with its constitutional oversight role over the Executive.

The petition sought declarations that the Speakers’ actions violate Articles 10, 73, 75, 94, 95, 96 and 232 of the Constitution, as well as the Leadership and Integrity Act, the Public Officer Ethics Act, the Election Offences Act and the Election Campaign Financing Act.

The petitioner sought permanent orders restraining the two Speakers from leading, organising, addressing, endorsing or participating in partisan political campaigns while holding office, and barring them from using parliamentary facilities, official security, transport, staff or other public resources for political mobilisation.

Further, the petition asked the court to direct the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the alleged misconduct and file a report within 60 days, while requiring the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to examine whether the conduct violates electoral laws and report its findings to the court.