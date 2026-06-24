Airtel Reports Delays in Airtime and Bundle Purchases Via M-Pesa

Airtel Kenya has notified customers of intermittent delays affecting airtime and bundle purchases made through M-Pesa.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the telecommunications company said it was working closely with the M-Pesa team to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

“Please note that there are intermittent delays in airtime and bundle allocation when purchasing through M-Pesa,” the company said.

Airtel assured customers that efforts were underway to restore normal service and minimize any inconvenience caused by the disruption.

The telco further advised customers that purchases made through Airtel Money were not affected and remained available as an alternative transaction channel.