Alex Caruso Siblings: Get to Know Emily and Megan Caruso

Alex Caruso, born on February 28, 1994, is an American professional basketball player currently with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA.

Standing 6’5″ and weighing 186 lbs, he plays as a point guard and shooting guard.

Caruso gained recognition for his defensive skills, earning All-Defensive Team honors in 2023 and 2024, and won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

He played college basketball at Texas A&M, where he became the school’s all-time leader in assists and steals.

Siblings

Alex has two older sisters, Emily and Megan Caruso.

The family moved to College Station, Texas when Alex was young, as both of his parents worked at Texas A&M University.

Alex grew up in a tight-knit family and credits his parents and sisters for supporting his basketball dreams from an early age.

Emily Caruso is the oldest sibling. She graduated from Texas A&M and currently works as a teacher.

Megan Caruso is the middle child. She also attended Texas A&M and is now pursuing a career in the medical field.

Both sisters have been Alex’s biggest fans throughout his basketball journey, from his high school days to his professional career in the NBA.

College career

Caruso joined the Texas A&M Aggies in 2012 after a successful high school career at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station, Texas.

He was a highly regarded recruit, known for his basketball IQ and defensive capabilities.

As a freshman, Caruso played a supporting role on a team that was working to establish itself in the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Throughout his college career, Caruso steadily improved his game and became a key player for the Aggies.

His playing style was characterized by excellent court vision, strong passing ability, and tenacious defense.

He was particularly adept at reading the game, which allowed him to make smart decisions on the court.

In his sophomore year, Caruso began to emerge as a leader, contributing significantly to the team’s success.

He was recognized for his defensive skills, earning a spot on the SEC All-Defensive Team in 2015.

His ability to disrupt opposing offenses and create turnovers made him a valuable asset to the Aggies.

During his senior season in 2015-2016, Caruso had a breakout year, averaging 11.5 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

He was instrumental in leading the Aggies to a successful season, which included a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

His performance earned him Second-team All-SEC honors, highlighting his status as one of the top players in the conference.

Caruso finished his college career as Texas A&M’s all-time leader in assists and steals, a testament to his skill and dedication.

He recorded a total of 1,136 points, 578 assists, and 274 steals over his four years, solidifying his legacy at the university.

NBA career

After going undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft, he began his professional career by signing with the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA Development League.

In 2017, he signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he gained recognition for his defensive skills and high energy.

Caruso played a crucial role in the Lakers’ 2020 NBA Championship victory, contributing as a reliable bench player.

Over four seasons with the Lakers, he averaged 5.7 points, 2.9 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game.

In 2021, he signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, where he continued to showcase his defensive prowess and playmaking ability, averaging 5.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists during the 2022-23 season.

Caruso has earned All-Defensive Team honors in 2023 and 2024, solidifying his reputation as a valuable role player in the league.