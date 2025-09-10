Alexander Karim Siblings: All About Othman and Baker Karim

Alexander Ally Karim, born Ally Kimbugwe Karim on May 26, 1976, in Uppsala, Sweden, is a multifaceted Swedish actor and writer of Ugandan descent.

His family fled Uganda in 1975 to escape the oppressive regime of Idi Amin, settling in Sweden just before his birth.

Raised in Helsingborg, Karim’s early exposure to storytelling and movies, fostered by his family’s love for cinema, shaped his passion for the arts.

After completing high school, he moved to the United States to train as an actor at City College in Los Angeles, later performing at The Hudson Theater.

Returning to Sweden in 2000, Karim embarked on a prolific career in film, television, and writing, earning recognition for his versatility and compelling performances.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Alexander grew up alongside two brothers, Othman “Osmond” Karim and Baker Karim, both of whom are accomplished directors in the Swedish film industry.

Othman and Baker also trained as actors in Los Angeles, following a similar path to Alexander before focusing on directing.

The trio collaborated early in their careers, notably on the 2000 short film Rampljus (Stage Lights), directed by Baker, which won the best film in the “heavyweight” category at the November festival in Trollhättan.

Alexander also appeared in Fyra kvinnor (2001), written and directed by Baker, and Om Sara, directed by Othman, alongside actors like Linda Zilliacus and Alexander Skarsgård.

Also Read: Jeff Blashill Siblings: Meet Lisa Peacock, Deborah and Tim Blashill

Career

After returning to Sweden, Karim debuted in the 2000 short film Rampljus, followed by a starring role in Malcolm (2002), which he also scripted.

The film was a critical success, winning both the audience and jury prizes at the Gothenburg Film Festival and earning a Guldbagge Awards nomination and a nod at Cannes’ Critics’ Week.

Karim’s versatility shines in roles across genres, from comedies like Äntligen midsommar! to thrillers such as Varg Veum – Svarte får and The Last Weekend.

He gained prominence in the Johan Falk film series as Niklas Saxlid and appeared in international projects like Zero Dark Thirty (2012), Dying of the Light, and Gladiator II (2024), where he played Ravi under Ridley Scott’s direction.

On television, he portrayed Ihab Rashid in FX’s Tyrant, Dr. Sigur Johanson in The Swarm, and Douglas in Äkta människor.

His lead role as Frank Nordling in The Lawyer (Advokaten) showcased his ability to carry complex narratives.

Beyond acting, Karim has produced and starred in Glacier (2021), co-written an audiobook with Camilla Läckberg, and published an entertainment novel.

Accolades

Karim’s performance in Malcolm (2002) garnered significant acclaim, securing both the audience and jury prizes at the Gothenburg Film Festival, a Guldbagge Awards nomination, and a selection for Cannes’ Critics’ Week.

In 2018, his portrayal of Frank Nordling in The Lawyer earned him a Kristallen nomination for Best Actor, highlighting his ability to deliver nuanced, powerful performances.