Ex-MP Keter Back to DCI Headquarters for Grilling

Former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter returned to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Monday morning after he was released on Sunday following his arrest.

He was dramatically arrested in what many saw as an abduction as he and his family left a church event on Sunday June 30.

The DCI said they are investigating claims Keter was involved in a conspiracy to traffic firearms and incite violence.

He went back to the DCI on Monday July 1 in the company of his lawyers.

He denies the claims and says they are political.

Police said they are investigating claims of arms trafficking on the vocal former MP.

“Contrary to the misinformation circulating on social media on alleged abduction of Hon Alfred Keter by unknown men, this is to confirm that Hon Keter was arrested earlier today by NPS Officers for Conspiracy to Traffic Firearms and Incitement to Violence.”

“He was booked at Kamukunji Police Station and later released pending Forensic Analysis of exhibits. Thereafter the file will be forwarded to the ODPP for direction. Police are urging members of the public to refrain from acts of violence, hate speech and malice for sustained peace and security in our beloved country,” the DCI said.

This was minutes after Keter had been released on free bond from Kamukunji police station.

He was released Sunday evening and later addressed the media in the company of Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko among other leaders.

Keter attacked government officials behind his arrest saying he will not be intimidated.

Keter and his wife explained how they were dramatically arrested on Sunday morning.

The wife said the incident had left their children traumatized.

The team involved in the drama said they staged the dramatic arrest after he allegedly resisted arrest.

Keter was arrested as he left a church event In the Kileleshwa area, Nairobi.

His family was with him at the time of the incident and could be heard screaming for help.

A pedestrian detected the commotion and recorded it.

In a video seen, armed men in plain clothes were seen pulling the former lawmaker from his Toyota V8 Land Cruiser before driving off in a Ford Ranger Double-cabin.

The MP and those around the area were heard screaming for help.

The car was later driven away by the same people who abducted him. All were captured on camera.

Keter is among those critical against president William Ruto.

The incident elicited outrage online with many condemning it.

Foreign affairs Principal Secretary Korir Singoei condemned the incident.

“There is a procedure for effecting an arrest. This is not one of them. We must resist the temptation to adopt extra legal means even in the pursuit of legitimate objectives.”

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi said the street was unacceptable.

“This is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. This isn’t one of the lawful processes/procedures that allows law enforcement agencies to arrest a suspect,” he said.

Narc-K leader Martha Karua too condemned the incident.

“It’s getting worse by the day. If indeed this is Keter getting arrested why and where are they taking him. What dialogue is zakayo promising Gen-Z while still carrying out abductions and without releasing all those arrested for exercising their right to peacefully protest #ReleaseAlfredKeter.”

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi also joined condemning the drama.

“Today, the nation has witnessed the abduction of former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter in Nairobi, another incident in a series of proliferating gangland-type kidnappings. This alarming trend, including the abduction of numerous young people that we have consistently and unequivocally condemned, heralds a grim future for the rule of law that Kenya prides itself on.”