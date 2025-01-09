Alia Bhatt Net Worth 2025

With a net worth of over ₹550 crore, as reported by The Economic Times, Alia Bhatt is not just a celebrated Bollywood actress but also a savvy entrepreneur. Over the years, she has diversified her portfolio by venturing into business and making strategic investments. Her wealth has seen remarkable growth, thanks to her entrepreneurial ventures and smart financial choices.

Alia Bhatt Net Worth ₹550 crore Date of Birth March 15, 1993 Place of Birth Mumbai Nationality Indian Profession Entrepreneur

Alia Bhatt’s Businesses

Eternal Sunshine Productions

In 2020, Alia Bhatt launched her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions. The banner’s debut project, Darlings, a comedy thriller featuring Alia herself alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew, earned critical acclaim. Netflix acquired the film for an impressive ₹80 crore, according to The Times of India. The production house is also backing Vasan Bala’s upcoming action thriller, Jigra. Ed-a-Mamma

Alia ventured into the fashion industry in 2020 by founding Ed-a-Mamma, a children’s clothing brand focusing on eco-friendly apparel for kids aged 2 to 14 years. The brand quickly gained traction, growing into a ₹150 crore business within its first year, as per Business Insider. In 2023, Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, acquired a 51% stake in the brand, solidifying its market presence.

Alia Bhatt’s Growing Portfolio

StyleCracker

Alia Bhatt made her first entrepreneurial move in 2017 by investing in StyleCracker, a Mumbai-based fashion-tech startup co-founded by Archana Walavalkar, her longtime stylist, and Dhimaan Shah. Speaking about the venture, Alia explained that her connection with Archana made the investment feel like a natural step. Nykaa

In 2020, Alia invested ₹4.95 crore in the e-commerce beauty giant Nykaa. Her stake multiplied significantly, reaching an estimated value of ₹54 crore in 2021 when the company went public. This strategic move showcased her keen eye for promising ventures, as noted by Mint. Phool.co

Alia also invested in Phool.co, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) company that creates incense products from floral waste. Backed by IIT Kanpur, Phool.co has seen rapid growth, with a reported 130% increase in revenue over recent years, according to The Economic Times. SuperBottoms

In 2023, Alia Bhatt became both an investor and brand ambassador for SuperBottoms, a sustainable baby and mom care brand. The partnership included the launch of the campaign It Feels Right. Alia expressed her enthusiasm for the brand, emphasizing its eco-friendly ethos and its alignment with her values as a mother.

Alia Bhatt Net Worth

Alia Bhatt estimated net worth of ₹550 crore is a reflection of her multifaceted career and strategic financial decisions. Beyond her thriving film career, her ventures in production, fashion, and investments have set her apart as a modern-day mogul in the entertainment industry.

