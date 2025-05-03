CJ Martha Koome Makes Key Appointments In Judiciary Committees And Tribunals

Chief Justice Martha Koome has re-appointed Bett Jackson Kiprotich as the Chairperson and Katina Robert Mnangat as the Vice Chairperson of the Micro and Small Enterprises Tribunal.

The appointments were announced through a gazette notice and both will serve for a term of five years.

In the same notice, CJ Koome appointed Linda Riziki Emukule and Raphael Wambua Kigamwa to the Council of the National Council for Law Reporting.

Their term will run for three years.

The Chief Justice also made changes to the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) Committees.

She named Emily Mubichi and Julliet Owala as Joint Secretaries of the NCAJ Committee on Traffic Reforms for the remaining part of the Committee’s term. The appointment of Susan Jean Ouko to the same role was revoked.

“In addition to the existing Terms of Reference, the Committee shall also, on behalf of the NCAJ, oversee the implementation of the Anti-Corruption Strategic Guiding Framework for Kenya’s Justice Sector, 2025. Further, the following members and secretaries have also been appointed for the remaining period of the Committee’s term.”

CJ Koome appointed Margret Wanyoike as the Secretary of the NCAJ Working Committee on Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) for the rest of the Committee’s term.