Alison Arngrim has an estimated net worth of $1 million. She is an American actress, comedian, author and activist best known for playing Nellie Oleson on the NBC television drama Little House on the Prairie. Arngrim joined the series in 1974 at the age of 12 and appeared in more than 100 episodes before the show ended in 1982.

Unlike many former child actors, Arngrim has maintained a lasting career by embracing the character that made her famous. She later became a stand-up comedian, toured internationally with her one-woman show Confessions of a Prairie Bitch and published a memoir that became a New York Times bestseller. She has also dedicated much of her time to HIV/AIDS advocacy and efforts to protect children from abuse.

Her continued involvement in comedy, writing, public appearances and the Little House on the Prairie fan community has helped keep her connected to audiences decades after her television breakthrough.

Alison Arngrim Net Worth $1 Million Date of Birth January 18, 1962 Place of Birth New York City

Early Life

Alison Margaret Arngrim was born on January 18, 1962, in New York City. She grew up in a family connected to the entertainment industry.

Her father, Thor Arngrim, worked as a Hollywood talent manager. Her mother, Norma MacMillan, was an actress and voice performer known for her work in children’s entertainment. Her credits included characters in productions such as Casper the Friendly Ghost, Gumby, Davey and Goliath and Underdog.

Her older brother, Stefan Arngrim, also became an actor.

Alison began working as a child model and commercial actress at a young age. She appeared in a national Hunt’s ketchup commercial and on the children’s television panel programme Juvenile Jury. In 1974, she also appeared in the film Throw Out the Anchor!.

Arngrim later spoke publicly about experiencing sexual abuse during childhood. She discussed the subject in interviews and in her memoir, describing acting as an important escape from a difficult home environment.

Little House on the Prairie

Arngrim’s career changed in 1974 when she joined Little House on the Prairie. She initially auditioned for the roles of Laura and Mary Ingalls but was unsuccessful.

She was subsequently invited to audition for Nellie Oleson, the wealthy and manipulative daughter of Walnut Grove shopkeepers Nels and Harriet Oleson.

Her performance during the audition impressed the show’s star and executive producer, Michael Landon. Arngrim was offered the role shortly afterward.

Nellie became one of the series’ most memorable characters. Her rivalry with Laura Ingalls, played by Melissa Gilbert, provided some of the show’s most recognisable storylines. Nellie’s spoiled behaviour, sharp remarks and attempts to undermine Laura made her a central source of conflict in the drama.

Although the characters frequently clashed on screen, Arngrim and Gilbert developed a close friendship away from the cameras.

Other important cast members included Karen Grassle as Caroline Ingalls, Melissa Sue Anderson as Mary Ingalls and Dean Butler as Almanzo Wilder. Matthew Labyorteaux also joined the series as Albert Ingalls.

Arngrim appeared in 104 episodes between 1974 and 1982. Nellie’s storyline eventually developed to include her marriage to Percival Dalton before she left Walnut Grove. Arngrim later returned for the 1982 episode “The Return of Nellie.”

The show’s continued popularity in syndication helped preserve public interest in its cast. Arngrim has said that she still receives residual payments from the series, although the payments are relatively small compared with earnings from some later television contracts.

Comedy Career and Confessions of a Prairie Bitch

After Little House on the Prairie ended, Arngrim continued acting, with appearances on programmes such as The Love Boat and Fantasy Island. She gradually developed a stronger interest in live comedy.

In 2002, she introduced her one-woman show, Confessions of a Prairie Bitch, at Club Fez in New York. The production combined comedy, personal stories, photographs, video footage and behind-the-scenes memories of Little House on the Prairie.

The show allowed Arngrim to address the public’s long-standing fascination with Nellie Oleson while sharing experiences from her own life.

What began as a nightclub performance developed into an international touring production. She performed at theatres and comedy venues across the United States and abroad.

Arngrim built a particularly strong following in France, where Little House on the Prairie developed a large audience. She learned French well enough to perform comedy shows for French audiences, including Confessions d’une Garce de la Prairie.

Her comedy career has given her a way to earn income from the character that first brought her fame. It has also allowed her to maintain a direct connection with fans without relying exclusively on television roles.

Book

In 2010, Arngrim published her memoir, Confessions of a Prairie Bitch: How I Survived Nellie Oleson and Learned to Love Being Hated.

The book combines humorous accounts of Little House on the Prairie with more serious reflections on her childhood, family relationships and experiences in Hollywood.

Arngrim also discussed the sexual abuse she experienced as a child. Her decision to address difficult subjects gave the memoir a personal dimension beyond stories about television production.

The book became a New York Times bestseller and helped establish her as an author and public speaker.

She has continued promoting and signing the memoir at conventions, live performances and Little House on the Prairie events. Book sales and related appearances have formed another part of her professional activities, although exact earnings from these ventures are not available in the supplied information.

Alison Arngrim’s HIV/AIDS Advocacy

Arngrim has spent decades advocating for people affected by HIV/AIDS. Her involvement grew after Steve Tracy, who played Nellie’s husband Percival Dalton on Little House on the Prairie, developed AIDS and died in 1986.

Tracy’s illness and death had a lasting effect on Arngrim. She began volunteering with AIDS Project Los Angeles and later worked as a programme manager for Tuesday’s Child, an organisation serving children and families affected by HIV and AIDS.

She also produced and hosted comedy events to raise funds for AIDS Project Los Angeles.

Her advocacy work became an important part of her life beyond entertainment. Through volunteering, fundraising and public appearances, she helped draw attention to the experiences of people affected by the disease.

Work to Protect Children From Abuse

Arngrim’s advocacy has also focused on protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation.

Drawing on her own childhood experiences, she became involved with the National Association to Protect Children, known as PROTECT. She has served as a national spokesperson and board member and supported efforts to strengthen laws protecting children.

Her public statements about childhood abuse have contributed to her work as an advocate. She has used her profile to encourage greater attention to child protection and the experiences of survivors.

Although advocacy is not primarily a source of income, it has remained a significant part of Arngrim’s public life and professional identity.

Later Career

Arngrim has maintained a strong relationship with the Little House on the Prairie fan community. She regularly participates in conventions, cast reunions, anniversary celebrations, autograph events and speaking engagements.

She has also hosted The Alison Arngrim Show and participated with Dean Butler in the Little House on the Prairie 50th Anniversary Podcast.

The series’ 50th anniversary generated renewed interest in its original cast. Arngrim continued touring with Confessions of a Prairie Bitch and making appearances in the United States and Europe.

In 2026, she returned to the Little House universe through a cameo in Netflix’s new adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s books. Rather than playing Nellie Oleson again, Arngrim appeared as Ida, a different character whom Laura and Mary encounter during their journey.

The appearance introduced her to a new generation of viewers while maintaining her connection to the franchise that launched her career.

Her ongoing participation in reunion events, podcasts and new productions has helped preserve her public profile more than five decades after she first appeared on television.

Real Estate

Arngrim and her husband previously lived in a Hollywood Hills home that had been in her family since the 1940s. Her aunt and uncle purchased the property in 1946, and it later belonged to her parents.

Arngrim and her husband lived in the approximately 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom house for about seven years before listing it for $545,000 in 2002.

She later settled in the Tujunga area of Los Angeles.

The available information does not establish the current value of her home or provide a detailed picture of her property holdings. As a result, the real estate information offers historical context rather than a complete assessment of her current wealth.

Personal Life

Arngrim married Robert Paul Schoonover, known as Bob Schoonover, on November 6, 1993. He is a musician associated with the rock band Catahoula.

The couple have remained married for more than three decades.

One of the most significant relationships in Arngrim’s life was her friendship with Steve Tracy, who played her husband on Little House on the Prairie. His illness and death from AIDS-related complications in 1986 helped inspire her long-term advocacy for people affected by HIV/AIDS.

Arngrim has also remained close to several former cast members, particularly Melissa Gilbert. Their friendship has continued long after their characters’ rivalry ended on television.

Rather than distancing herself from Nellie Oleson, Arngrim has embraced the character and used it as the foundation for a continuing career in entertainment.

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