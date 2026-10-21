Melissa Gilbert has an estimated net worth of $500,000, according to the figures provided in the source material. She is an American actress and director best known for playing Laura Ingalls Wilder in the NBC historical drama series Little House on the Prairie. Gilbert began acting as a child and built a career spanning television dramas, films, voice acting and entertainment industry leadership.

Despite her long career, Gilbert has faced financial difficulties, including reported federal tax debts and the financial effects of a divorce. She has also explored politics, competed on Dancing with the Stars and served as president of the Screen Actors Guild. Her career reflects both her lasting popularity and the financial challenges that can affect performers when acting opportunities decline.

Melissa Gilbert Net Worth $500,000 Date of Birth May 8, 1964 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California

Early Life

Melissa Gilbert was born on May 8, 1964, in Los Angeles, California. Her biological parents were Kathy Wood and David Darlington. She was placed for adoption shortly after birth and adopted the following day by actors Paul Gilbert and Barbara Crane.

Her adoptive parents divorced when she was eight. Her mother later married Harold Abeles, and they had a daughter, Sara Rebecca Abeles, professionally known as Sara Gilbert. Sara became an actress known for playing Darlene Conner in Roseanne and The Conners.

Melissa also has an adopted brother named Jonathan. Her adoptive father died by suicide when she was 11. Her mother and stepfather later divorced.

Gilbert’s early experiences became part of her personal story, which she discussed in her memoir, Prairie Tale.

How Melissa Gilbert Started Her Acting Career

Gilbert began acting in the late 1960s. As a child, she appeared in television commercials before securing roles in television programmes.

In 1967, she made her feature film debut in the comedy The Reluctant Astronaut, starring Don Knotts. In 1968, she appeared in a Christmas episode of The Dean Martin Comedy Hour.

During the early 1970s, Gilbert appeared in television series such as Gunsmoke, Emergency! and Tenafly. These roles helped her gain experience and prepare for more prominent opportunities.

Her major breakthrough came in 1974 when she was cast in Little House on the Prairie. The role established her as a recognisable young actress and shaped much of her subsequent career.

Little House on the Prairie

Gilbert became widely known for portraying Laura Ingalls Wilder in Little House on the Prairie. The NBC historical drama was based on the book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

She played Laura, the second-oldest daughter of Charles and Caroline Ingalls, portrayed by Michael Landon and Karen Grassle. Gilbert secured the role after competing against more than 500 child actresses.

The series became one of the defining productions of her career. It ran until 1982 and was followed by Little House: A New Beginning, which concluded in 1983. Several related television films were also produced.

The show’s success gave Gilbert lasting recognition among audiences. Her portrayal of Laura remains her most famous acting role.

The popularity of Little House on the Prairie also opened doors to other acting opportunities. Gilbert continued working in television movies and dramatic productions during and after the series.

Television Movies and Other Acting Roles

While working on Little House on the Prairie, Gilbert appeared in several television films. In the late 1970s, she featured in Christmas Miracle in Caulfield, U.S.A. and played Helen Keller in an adaptation of The Miracle Worker.

Her performance as Keller earned her an Emmy Award nomination in 1980 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Special. She also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama for Little House on the Prairie. She won two Young Artist Awards for her work on the series.

During the 1980s, Gilbert portrayed Anne Frank in an adaptation of The Diary of Anne Frank. She also appeared in a television remake of Splendor in the Grass and played missionary Jean Donovan in Choices of the Heart.

Other television films from the decade included Family Secrets, Choices, Penalty Phase, Killer Instinct and Chameleons.

Her credits in the 1990s included Without Her Consent, Forbidden Nights, The Lookalike, Family of Strangers, Shattered Trust: The Shari Karney Story, Seduction in a Small Town, Her Own Rules, The Soul Collector and Mistaken Identity.

In the 2000s, she appeared in productions such as Sanctuary, Then Came Jones, Heart of the Storm, Thicker Than Water and Sacrifices of the Heart. She also had a leading role in the Fox sitcom Stand by Your Man and the NBC legal drama Sweet Justice.

Gilbert voiced Barbara Gordon, also known as Batgirl, in Batman: The Animated Series from 1992 to 1994. Her other credits included Secrets and Lies.

In 2017, she starred in Tenure. The following year, she portrayed Mary Russell in Hometown Christmas.

Film Career

Although Gilbert is best known for television, she has also appeared in feature films. Her film debut came in The Reluctant Astronaut in 1967.

She returned to the big screen in 1985, playing a young horse trainer in the family drama Sylvester. Her later film work was more limited and included the direct-to-video romance Safe Harbour and the drama Guest Artist.

In 2019, Gilbert appeared in When We Last Spoke. While film roles have formed a smaller part of her career, her work in television has kept her connected to audiences over several decades.

Dancing with the Stars Appearance

In 2012, Gilbert competed in the 14th season of Dancing with the Stars. She was paired with professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

The competition allowed her to take on a different type of television performance. She reached the later stages of the show and finished in fifth place.

Her participation added another notable television appearance to her career, although the available information does not establish how much she earned from the competition.

Screen Actors Guild President

Gilbert expanded her professional activities beyond acting when she was elected president of the Screen Actors Guild in 2001. She defeated actress Valerie Harper in the election.

She won re-election in 2003 after defeating Kent McCord. Gilbert remained in the position until 2005, when she decided not to seek a third term.

Her leadership role placed her among the representatives of professional actors in the American entertainment industry. It also demonstrated her involvement in industry affairs beyond her on-screen work.

The supplied information does not specify her compensation for serving as president of the guild.

Tax Issues and Financial Challenges

Gilbert’s financial difficulties became public in June 2015, when reports indicated that she owed approximately $360,000 in federal income taxes. She reportedly arranged a payment plan with the Internal Revenue Service.

This followed another reported tax debt of $112,000 in 2013.

Gilbert explained that several circumstances had contributed to her financial situation, including the economic recession, a divorce and fewer acting opportunities.

In a statement addressing her difficulties, she said:

“Like so many people across the nation, the recession hit me hard. That, plus a divorce and a death of acting opportunities the last few years, created a perfect storm of financial difficulty for me.”

The reported tax debts highlighted the financial pressures she faced during a period of reduced work. An established acting career does not always guarantee long-term financial stability, particularly when income declines and personal expenses rise.

The available information does not confirm whether all the reported tax obligations have since been settled. The figures should therefore be treated as historical reports rather than a description of her current tax status.

Real Estate Holdings

Real estate has also featured in Gilbert’s financial history.

In 2014, she listed her home in Tarzana, Los Angeles, for $1.195 million. The listing came during a period when she was reportedly experiencing financial difficulties.

In 2019, Gilbert and her husband, Timothy Busfield, paid $98,000 for a 14-acre property in New York’s Catskill Mountains, approximately 20 minutes from Woodstock. The supplied source identifies the property as their primary residence.

The purchase price provides a record of the couple’s investment, but it does not establish the property’s current market value or the amount of equity they hold in it.

Political Career

In the summer of 2015, Gilbert announced her candidacy for the United States House of Representatives. She sought to represent Michigan’s 8th congressional district as a Democrat.

Gilbert won the Democratic primary and became the party’s presumptive nominee for the general election. However, she suspended her campaign in the spring of 2016 because of health issues.

Her political ambitions marked a shift from entertainment into public service. Although she did not proceed to the general election, the campaign became another significant chapter in her public life.

Memoir

In 2009, Gilbert published her memoir, Prairie Tale. The book covered her childhood, acting career, relationships and personal struggles, including her battle with alcohol and drug abuse.

The memoir offered readers a more personal account of her experiences beyond her public image as a television actress. It also addressed some of the difficulties she encountered while growing up in the entertainment industry.

Her willingness to discuss these experiences added another dimension to her public profile.

Marriages and Children

Gilbert’s personal life has included several relationships with actors. She was engaged to Rob Lowe during the 1980s, but the relationship ended before they married.

She later married actor Bo Brinkman in 1988. They had a son named Dakota before divorcing in 1992.

Gilbert subsequently began a relationship with actor and author Bruce Boxleitner. The two had known each other for years and married in 1995 after twice ending previous engagements. They had a son named Michael and eventually divorced in 2011.

In 2013, Gilbert married actor Timothy Busfield. The supplied source estimates their combined net worth at $500,000, although this figure has not been independently established here.

Also Read: Dean Butler Net Worth