Dean Butler has an estimated net worth of $1 million, earned through his career as an actor, producer, director and writer. The Canadian-American entertainer is best known for playing Almanzo Wilder on the NBC television drama Little House on the Prairie. He joined the series in 1979 and starred opposite Melissa Gilbert during its final seasons.

Although his portrayal of Almanzo Wilder remains his most recognised acting role, Butler has built a career beyond television. He has appeared in films, sitcoms and theatrical productions while working behind the scenes on documentaries and entertainment programmes. He also spent a decade producing the Golf Channel interview series Feherty and published his memoir, Prairie Man: My Little House Life & Beyond, in 2024.

Dean Butler Net Worth $1 Million Date of Birth May 20, 1956 Place of Birth Prince George, British Columbia, Canada

Early Life

Dean Butler was born on May 20, 1956, in Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. His family later moved to Northern California, where he grew up in Piedmont, near Oakland.

He attended Piedmont High School before studying communication arts at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California.

During his college years, Butler developed an interest in performing and began gaining experience in the entertainment industry. One of his early professional experiences involved working as an extra on The Streets of San Francisco.

His first major acting role came in 1978 when he appeared opposite Stephanie Zimbalist in the television movie Forever. Based on Judy Blume’s young-adult novel, the production helped establish Butler as a romantic lead and opened the door to further acting opportunities.

‘Little House on the Prairie’

Dean Butler’s career took a major turn in 1979 when he joined Little House on the Prairie as Almanzo Wilder. The character became the love interest and eventual husband of Laura Ingalls, played by Melissa Gilbert.

Butler was cast by Michael Landon, the series’ star and executive producer. He joined an established cast that included Karen Grassle as Caroline Ingalls, Melissa Sue Anderson as Mary Ingalls and Alison Arngrim as Nellie Oleson.

The relationship between Almanzo and Laura became an important part of the programme’s later storylines. Their romance developed over several seasons before the characters married and started a family.

Butler remained with the series through its final seasons, including the period when it was retitled Little House: A New Beginning. He also reprised his role in television movies released after the original series ended.

His performance made him a familiar face to viewers and established a lasting association with the Little House franchise. Decades later, the role remains central to his public identity and professional legacy.

Film and Television Roles

Although Little House on the Prairie brought Butler widespread recognition, he continued pursuing other acting opportunities.

In 1985, he played Darrell in Desert Hearts, a film directed by Donna Deitch that became an important work in LGBTQ cinema.

From 1986 to 1988, Butler starred as Jeff “Moondoggie” Griffin in the syndicated sitcom The New Gidget. The role gave him another regular television appearance following his success on the family drama.

His other television credits include The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, Who’s the Boss?, Hotel, Murder, She Wrote, Diagnosis: Murder and JAG.

Butler also appeared on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, playing Hank Summers, the father of the title character portrayed by Sarah Michelle Gellar. His appearances added to a television career that extended well beyond his best-known role.

Theatre Career

Theatre has also played a part in Butler’s professional life. He appeared on Broadway as Rapunzel’s Prince in the original production of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Into the Woods.

He also toured internationally as Tony in West Side Story. Another notable stage credit was a regional production of Company, in which he appeared alongside Carol Burnett.

These productions allowed Butler to work across different performance formats. His experience in theatre complemented his television and film work while broadening his professional repertoire.

Producer and Director

Butler eventually devoted a substantial part of his career to work behind the camera. In 1981, he formed Peak Moore Enterprises, initially as a company through which he could provide his acting services. The business later became a foundation for his production activities.

Through Peak Moore and Legacy Documentaries, Butler produced television projects and bonus material for home-video releases of Little House on the Prairie.

His documentary work has focused partly on the history surrounding the television series and the real people who inspired it. In Almanzo Wilder: Life Before Laura, he explored the early life of the real Almanzo Wilder, drawing on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s book Farmer Boy.

Butler also directed, produced and narrated Little House on the Prairie: The Legacy of Laura Ingalls Wilder. The documentary examined Wilder’s life, writing and cultural influence.

Beyond the franchise, he co-executive produced the PBS music special Pa’s Fiddle: The Music of America.

His production work allowed him to remain involved in entertainment while taking on responsibilities beyond performing. It also gave him opportunities to develop historical and documentary projects.

Work on ‘Feherty’

One of Butler’s significant professional engagements outside the Little House franchise was his work on the Golf Channel programme Feherty.

Beginning in 2011, he worked as a producer, writer and director on the interview series hosted by former professional golfer David Feherty.

The programme featured conversations with personalities from golf and other areas of public life. It ran for 10 seasons and 174 episodes before ending in 2021.

The series was nominated for an Emmy, adding to Butler’s experience in television production. His decade-long involvement demonstrated his ability to work on a programme that differed considerably from the family dramas and theatrical productions that had defined his early career.

Dean Butler’s Memoir

Butler published his memoir, Prairie Man: My Little House Life & Beyond, in June 2024. The book reflects on his upbringing, acting ambitions, experiences working with Michael Landon and years portraying Almanzo Wilder.

It also explores his later transition into production and the lasting influence of the series on his life and career. Melissa Gilbert and Alison Arngrim contributed the book’s foreword.

Butler has continued participating in reunion events, interviews and fan gatherings celebrating Little House on the Prairie. The programme’s enduring popularity has kept him connected with its audience decades after its original run.

He has also remained involved with historic sites associated with the Wilder family, including Almanzo Wilder’s boyhood farm in Malone, New York.

His documentary projects and memoir have helped preserve the history of the programme and the real-life figures behind its stories.

Personal Life

Dean Butler is married to actress Katherine Cannon, known for her roles in Father Murphy and Beverly Hills, 90210. Cannon played Felice Martin, the mother of Donna Martin, in the latter series.

The couple married in 2001 and have made their home in Los Angeles.

Although Butler has devoted much of his professional attention to production work in recent years, he remains involved in the entertainment industry. He also continues to participate in events celebrating Little House on the Prairie and the legacy of Laura Ingalls Wilder.

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