Allan Alaalatoa Siblings: Get to Know Michael Alaalatoa

Allan Alaalatoa, born on January 28, 1994, is an accomplished Australian rugby union player known for his role as a prop.

He is celebrated for his strong scrummaging abilities and has demonstrated leadership by captaining both the Brumbies and the Wallabies.

Growing up in a rugby-oriented family, Alaalatoa’s father, Vili Alaalatoa, played for Samoa in the 1991 Rugby World Cup.

Alaalatoa made his professional debut with the ACT Brumbies in 2014 and quickly established himself as a valuable player.

Despite suffering an Achilles injury in July 2023 that sidelined him from the Rugby World Cup, he secured a four-year contract extension with Australian rugby to continue playing with the Brumbies until at least 2027.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Allan has one sibling, his brother Michael Alaalatoa, who is also a professional rugby player.

Both brothers have made significant contributions to the sport, with Michael playing as a prop for teams such as the New South Wales Waratahs, Crusaders, and Leinster.

Their father, Vili Alaalatoa, previously represented Samoa in the 1991 Rugby World Cup, indicating a strong rugby lineage within the family.

The Alaalatoa brothers made history by becoming the first siblings to play against each other in Super Rugby, competing for different teams across the Tasman Sea.

Career

Alaalatoa’s rugby journey began at Newington College, where he captained the 1st XV team and showcased his talent by representing Australia at various youth levels, including three consecutive IRB Junior World Championships from 2012 to 2014.

He made his professional debut for the Brumbies in 2014 during the Super Rugby playoffs against the Chiefs.

His international career took off in 2016 when he earned his first test cap against New Zealand.

Since then, he has accumulated over 80 caps for the Wallabies and has been instrumental in their campaigns.

In addition to his individual achievements, Alaalatoa has demonstrated leadership qualities by captaining the Brumbies to their first Super Rugby title since 2004 during the Super Rugby AU competition in 2020.

He was later named captain of the Wallabies, becoming the 85th player to hold that position.

Despite facing challenges, including injuries that sidelined him from the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Alaalatoa signed a four-year contract extension to continue his career in Australian rugby through at least 2027.

Accolades

Alaalatoa has earned several accolades throughout his rugby career, cementing his reputation as one of the top players in Australian rugby.

In 2019, he won the prestigious Brett Robinson Award for Super Rugby Player of the Year, becoming the first prop to receive this honor.

He repeated this feat in 2020, making him only the second player in Brumbies history to win the award in consecutive seasons, a testament to his consistent excellence on the field.

In the same year, Alaalatoa was also recognized with the Rugby Union Players’ Association (RUPA) Medal of Excellence.

Alaalatoa’s leadership qualities have also been widely acknowledged.

In 2020, he was named captain of the Brumbies and led them to victory in the inaugural Super Rugby AU competition.

His leadership extended to the international stage when he became the 85th captain of the Wallabies during a match against Italy in 2020.