Alleged Member Of Right-Wing Military Sub-Unit Arrested in Finland On Terrorism Charges

A 36-year-old Russian national, identified as Yan Petrovsky, has been arrested in Finland on charges of participation in a “terrorist group” associated with an extreme right-wing military sub-unit of the Wagner mercenary force.

The arrest follows a request from Ukraine and is linked to Petrovsky’s alleged involvement in atrocities during fighting in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine in 2014 and 2015.

Finnish police are seeking Petrovsky’s detention in preparation for his extradition. The detention hearing was scheduled to take place in a district court near Helsinki. Petrovsky was initially arrested in Finland on July 20 for a visa violation.

Reports indicate that Petrovsky is a founding member and leader of the “Rusich” unit, which is affiliated with Wagner and has been under European Union and United States sanctions since the previous year. The Rusich unit is said to be explicitly neo-Nazi and was formed during the early stages of the conflict in the Donbas.

The Russian embassy in Helsinki is reportedly aware of Petrovsky’s detention and is working to provide consular assistance. Social media channels linked to Russia’s Wagner mercenaries have referred to Petrovsky as a key fighter with the Sabotage Assault Reconnaissance Group – “Rusich.”

Despite being under EU sanctions, Petrovsky’s ability to enter Finland remains unclear. A district court in Vantaa, near Helsinki, is expected to extend his detention in custody upon the request of the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation. Petrovsky is also known to use the name Voislav Torden.

The Finnish authorities are seeking Petrovsky’s detention on suspicion of participating in a terrorist group’s activities and supporting terrorism.

