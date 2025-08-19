Alliance Girls teacher Peter Ayiro resigns amid sexual abuse allegations

A long-serving teacher at Alliance Girls High School, Peter Albert Ayiro, resigned following mounting accusations of sexual misconduct.

In a resignation letter dated August 17 to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Ayiro said his decision to quit was driven by what he described as “false accusations” and relentless public attacks that have severely damaged his personal and professional life.

“This decision has not come easily. It is a result of the false accusations levelled against me. I continue to endure evil, monstrous, and persistent cyberbullying, threats of physical harm, public humiliation, and even being ostracized from my church,” he wrote.

Ayiro, who said he has served as a teacher for 26 years, maintained his innocence, noting that the accusations had subjected him to “great stress and strain.”

He added that his resignation was meant to protect his dignity and peace of mind.

He confirmed that he had paid one month’s salary in lieu of notice, attaching an M-Pesa transaction of Sh105,000 to the TSC, and requested guidance on clearance and exit procedures.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have served as a teacher for the last 26 years. I have gained invaluable experience and growth during my tenure. It is my hope that the Commission continues to uphold fairness, transparency and support for all its employees in their noble role as educators,” he said in the letter.

His resignation comes amid ongoing investigations and public scrutiny after allegations of sexual misconduct at the prestigious girls’ school.

Ayiro, who was also the Christian Union patron at the school, was implicated in a series of sexual abuse and grooming accounts from victims published by the Kenyan independent media outlet Africa Uncensored in July.