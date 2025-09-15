Amanda Freitag Net Worth

Amanda Freitag is an American chef, cookbook author, and television personality who has a net worth of $3 million. She is widely recognized for her long-running role as a judge on Food Network’s Chopped and has become one of the most respected voices in the culinary world. With a career that bridges fine dining, television, and publishing, Freitag has built her reputation on combining classical French technique with a fresh, approachable cooking style that resonates with both professional chefs and home cooks.

Early Life

Amanda Freitag was born in May 1972 and grew up in Cedar Grove, New Jersey. Her passion for food developed early, inspired by her grandparents and encouraged by a supportive home economics teacher who saw her potential in the kitchen. Determined to turn her love of cooking into a career, she enrolled in the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, graduating in 1989.

Soon after, Freitag began honing her craft in prestigious kitchens, mastering classical techniques while discovering her own creative culinary voice.

Restaurant Career

Freitag’s professional journey started at Vong, Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s celebrated Southeast Asian–French fusion restaurant in Manhattan. She later trained under chef Diane Forley at Verbena, where she cultivated a passion for farm-to-table cooking and seasonal ingredients. A formative stint at Alain Passard’s L’Arpège in Paris further shaped her culinary perspective.

By the early 2000s, Freitag had established herself as a rising star in New York’s restaurant scene. She served as executive chef at Cesca Enoteca & Trattoria on the Upper West Side, earning acclaim for her rustic yet refined Italian-inspired menus. She later led kitchens at The Harrison in Tribeca and spearheaded the 2014 relaunch of the iconic Empire Diner in Chelsea.

In 2020, she expanded her reach beyond New York, opening Rise & Thyme, a seasonal bistro in Dallas in partnership with Front Burner Hospitality. Although the restaurant closed in 2022, it demonstrated her ability to bring accessible yet elevated cuisine to a wider audience.

Television Career

Amanda Freitag rose to national prominence through television. In 2009, she became a recurring judge on Chopped, where her thoughtful critiques, calm authority, and mentorship style earned her a loyal following. She has remained a key part of the show for more than a decade.

Freitag also showcased her skills as a competitor on Iron Chef America and was a finalist on The Next Iron Chef. Her television credits expanded further when she co-hosted American Diner Revival in 2015 alongside Ty Pennington, traveling across the U.S. to revamp struggling diners. She has also appeared on Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, and other Food Network staples.

Beyond television, Freitag has embraced digital platforms. Her Easy AF (Easy Amanda Freitag) brand delivers approachable recipes, cooking tips, and products including spice blends, merchandise, and cocktails. She also co-hosts the podcast On the Line with chef Dan Holzman, interviewing culinary professionals about their journeys and the realities of the restaurant industry.

Cookbook and Culinary Style

In 2015, Freitag published The Chef Next Door: A Pro Chef’s Recipes for Fun, Fearless Home Cooking, a bestselling cookbook designed to give home cooks confidence in the kitchen. Her recipes emphasize flavor, simplicity, and technique without unnecessary complexity.

Her cooking philosophy blends classical training with modern accessibility. She champions seasonal produce, clean flavors, and dishes that feel both comforting and elevated—a balance that reflects her belief that great food should be both delicious and approachable.

With a career spanning restaurants, television, publishing, and brand development, Amanda Freitag has built a net worth of $3 million. Her wealth reflects not only her decades in fine dining and television but also her growing role as a mentor, author, and media personality.