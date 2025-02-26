American national admits to ingesting cocaine pellets at JKIA, enters plea bargain

An American national working as a state government contractor admitted in court to being found with four cocaine pellets in his stomach while attempting to leave Kenya.

Jarod Tyler Roberts, who resides in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, told the court at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport that he had purchased the drugs for personal use while on holiday in Kenya but decided to take the remaining three pellets back to Saudi Arabia before his departure.

In court, Roberts expressed deep remorse for violating Kenyan laws and requested leniency.

He said an imprisonment sentence could severely impact his career.

His parents, particularly his father, have pleaded on his behalf, describing him as intelligent but acknowledging he made a poor decision.

They insist he is not a drug abuser.

Roberts, represented by lawyer Danstan Omari, has entered into a plea bargain with the state, with details still being finalized. The case is set for mention next Wednesday March 5.

According to a social inquiry report filed in court, Roberts, who has visited Kenya more than ten times and holds a five-year visa issued in 2024, frequently travels to the country for leisure.

He cited Nairobi’s vibrant social scene and casino games, which are banned in Saudi Arabia, as some of his key attractions.

The report also said he has previously visited Kakamega, the hometown of his Luhya friend, Benjamin Platt.

Roberts arrived in Kenya on February 13 for a short visit and was set to depart on February 16.

However, after realizing he had leftover cocaine pellets, he decided to smuggle them by swallowing them at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

He had individually wrapped the pellets in double-knotted latex gloves, believing they would withstand stomach acid.

While at the airport’s central screening area, Roberts attempted to disguise his actions by pretending to chew something, which drew the attention of security officers.

Panicking, he swallowed the pellets entirely. Since nothing was recovered during a search, he was allowed to proceed to the Business Class Lounge.

There, he tried to induce vomiting but failed. Fearing for his health, he opted to miss his flight and sought medical assistance.

Unable to get help at a small medical facility, Roberts called his Kenyan friend, who took him to M.P. Shah Hospital.

He informed the doctors about the swallowed drugs and was admitted.

Shortly after, approximately 20 police officers arrived, and he was placed under observation.

Doctors managed to retrieve three of the pellets through an endoscopy procedure, while the fourth was later expelled naturally.

Cases of drug trafficking and consumption have been on the rise amid operations to contain the trend.