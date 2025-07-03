American national collapses and dies in house in Kilimani area

A 75-year-old American national collapsed and died in an apartment he was living with a partner in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

The deceased identified as Donald Stanley Tingle was on June 30 making coffee at their home when he suddenly complained of a sharp pain in his left thigh and immediately collapsed.

He was rushed to Coptic hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the family said. The cause of the death is yet to be established amid probe and pending autopsy.

In Pipeline area, Nairobi, one Dennis Muhuro Mutire, 30 died in his residential house. The cause of the death is yet to be known.

In Mathare slums, Nairobi, one Kevin Mbuthia, 42 was found lying dead in his house within Kambi safi. The victim had been a miraa seller in the area and had complained of headache before he went to sleep never to wake up.

Police said the body, which had no visible injuries was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

In Murang’a South, Murang’a County, one Stephen Ng’ang’a Njoroge, 68 and who stayed alone was found lying dead on his bed at Githuya village.

Police said the decomposed body was moved to Murang’a Level Five Hospital mortuary, awaiting postmortem. The cause of the death was not immediately known.

Cases of sudden deaths have been on the rise in separate parts of the country. Up to five cases sudden death cases are reported to police on a daily basis.

The probe into the incidents is ongoing, police said adding some have been solved.

Meanwhile, five cases of suicide were separately reported in the country on July 1 alone. Police say the trend has been on an upward trajectory.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.