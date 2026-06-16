Amnesty Welcomes Suspension of Proposed Ebola Quarantine Facility

Amnesty International has welcomed the government’s decision to suspend construction of the proposed United States-funded Ebola Quarantine Facility in Nanyuki, following a court order halting the project pending determination of a legal challenge.

In a statement, the human rights organization praised Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale’s announcement that the government would comply with the court directive, describing respect for court orders as fundamental to the rule of law and constitutional governance.

“Compliance with judicial decisions is not optional; it is a constitutional obligation,” Amnesty said, urging all state agencies involved in the project to fully adhere to the court order until the matter is conclusively determined.

The organization noted that Article 10 of the Constitution identifies the rule of law as a national value and principle binding on all state organs, state officers and public officers.

However, Amnesty expressed concern over reports that police allegedly used excessive force against residents protesting the construction of the facility, resulting in the deaths of three protesters, including a 17-year-old student, and injuries to several others.

The organization said the right to life, as guaranteed under Article 26 of the Constitution, must be protected and that the use of lethal force against individuals exercising their constitutional right to peaceful assembly and protest is unacceptable.

“A government cannot claim to be establishing a facility intended to save lives while lives are being lost through unlawful police action. Respect for human life cannot be selective. Every death must be accounted for, every allegation of excessive force must be investigated, and every officer responsible, including those who commanded or authorized unlawful actions, must be held accountable,” said Amnesty International Kenya Director George Morara.

Amnesty International USA’s Africa Advocacy Director, Kate Hixon, also weighed in on the matter, saying: “The Trump administration is encouraging the breakdown of respect for the rule of law not just domestically but in other countries as well. Expecting Kenyan President William Ruto to ignore his own system’s court order is enabling authoritarian practices.”

The organization called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite independent, impartial and transparent investigations into all reported deaths and injuries linked to the protests.

According to Amnesty, investigations should not only focus on officers who directly used force but also establish command responsibility where applicable.

“Any officer or commander found responsible for ordering, facilitating, authorizing, covering up, or failing to prevent unlawful actions should be held fully accountable through the criminal justice system,” the organization said.

Amnesty further demanded the immediate and unconditional release of individuals arrested solely for participating in peaceful demonstrations against the proposed facility.

The rights group emphasized that freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly are protected under Articles 37 and 38 of the Constitution and should not be criminalized.

It also urged authorities to engage meaningfully with residents of Nanyuki and Laikipia County over concerns surrounding the project rather than responding through repression.

The organization argued that while agreements on international cooperation and public health infrastructure may be negotiated at the national level, affected communities must be adequately informed, consulted and heard.

“Citizens cannot be coerced into endorsing bilateral agreements or development projects that they genuinely perceive as harmful to their welfare, safety or livelihoods,” Amnesty said.

The organization added that the Kenya–United States Strategic Partnership Framework recognizes citizen engagement, democratic participation, accountable governance and respect for human rights as key pillars for achieving shared development goals.

Amnesty also pointed to human rights safeguards under United States law, including the Leahy Laws, which prohibit assistance to foreign security units implicated in gross human rights violations unless effective corrective measures are taken.

The organization said allegations of unlawful killings and excessive force against protesters must be thoroughly investigated and accountability measures implemented in line with domestic and international human rights standards.

“At this critical moment, both governments must demonstrate their commitment to the rule of law, transparency, accountability, and respect for human rights,” Amnesty stated.