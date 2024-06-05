Amputated Security Guard Sues Kenya Power Over Electrocution 

A security guard has accused the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) of poor maintenance and lack of accountability of their cables and wiring following a severe electrocution incident.

Nelson Wamboka Nangala who also doubles as a general cleaner says the electrocution by the electric cables and the injuries he sustained are a direct result of Kenya power’s negligence, reckless and reliable conduct.

In a suit lodged before a Nairobi court, Wamboka wants the court to compel Kenya Power to compensate him for his future earnings, medical expenses and damages for his pain and suffering.

“The plaintiff pray for judgement against the defendant for special damages amounting to over Sh355,000,” says the court papers.

Wamboka through his lawyer Elkana Mogaka say he was severely electrocuted on January 18, 2024 by the firm’s illogically unattended electric wires while working at the Bell Size Court apartment located in Ruaka where he is an employee.

The janitor who has since lost his arm contends that he was electrocuted by electrical cables and wires which were hanging extremely low on the balcony while he was cleaning one of the apartment houses.

“I was electrocuted as I was cleaning. I just felt this huge surge go through my body and I immediately lost all consciousness,” says Wamboka.

Further he says he woke up at the hospital with considerable pain and could not move freely because of the bandages all over his body.

“The doctors had to amputate my arm and begin the rehabilitation process to treat my injuries.”

He faults Kenya Power of endangering the lives of people with faulty electric cable, failing to warn users of dangerous equipments lying nearby, failing to warn users of live electric cables nearby, failing to repair live/faulty cables and occasioning grievous injuries to citizens.

Mogaka further contends that the firm failed to “make good the claim despite being issued with a demand letter.”

“Consequent to these injuries, the plaintiff is suffering immensely and has already incurred several special damages totaling to Sh355,872 in seeking treatment,” says the lawyer.