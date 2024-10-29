Ana de la Reguera Siblings: Getting to Know Alicia de la Reguera

Anabell Gardoqui de la Reguera is a renowned Mexican actress known for her work in telenovelas and films.

She gained fame for her role as Sister Encarnación in the comedy Nacho Libre and has starred in HBO’s Eastbound & Down and Amazon’s Goliath.

Ana began her career in telenovelas like Azul and transitioned to film with notable performances in Ladies’ Night and Cowboys & Aliens.

Siblings

Ana has one sibling, named Alicia de la Reguera, who is not widely known in the public eye.

Career

Ana began her career in the mid-1990s with Mexican telenovelas.

Her first significant role was in Azul, which helped her gain recognition in the industry.

She continued to build her profile with appearances in popular series such as Pueblo chico, infierno grande and Alma de Hierro, both of which showcased her acting range and solidified her presence in the competitive world of telenovelas.

Her breakthrough came with the film Nacho Libre, directed by Jared Hess.

In this comedy, she starred alongside Jack Black as Sister Encarnación, earning acclaim for her charming performance.

This role opened doors for her in Hollywood and marked a significant turning point in her career.

Following this success, Ana appeared in several high-profile films, including Cop Out, a buddy cop film featuring Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan, and Cowboys & Aliens, a sci-fi western that starred Daniel Craig and Harrison Ford.

Also Read: Zeke Nnaji Siblings: Getting to Know Maya

She also lent her voice to the animated film The Book of Life, where she portrayed the character of La Muerte, further showcasing her versatility as an actress.

In addition to her film work, Ana has made significant contributions to television.

She appeared in the critically acclaimed HBO series Eastbound & Down, where she played a recurring role as a love interest.

Her performance in Amazon Prime’s Goliath further established her reputation as a talented actress capable of taking on strong and complex characters.

Ana continues to take on diverse roles that challenge her as an actress.

Some of her recent projects include Army of the Dead, a Netflix zombie heist film directed by Zack Snyder that received considerable attention, and The Forever Purge, part of the popular Purge franchise where she played a lead role.

Awards and accolades

Ana has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, highlighting her talent and contributions to both Mexican and international cinema.

She won the Heraldo Award for Best Female Acting for her role in Pueblo chico, infierno grande and has been recognized with the MTV Movie Award for Favorite Actress for Ladies’ Night.

Additionally, she received the Imagen Award for Best Actress in a Film for Backyard and the Diosa de Plata Honorífica from the Mexican Film Journalists Association.

Her performances have earned her critical acclaim, including the Silver Goddess Award for Best Supporting Actress for Ladies’ Night and recognition as Best Actress of the Year from various theater associations.

These accolades have significantly enhanced her profile and marketability in the entertainment industry.