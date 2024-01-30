ANC Suspends Former South African President Jacob Zuma Amidst Party Split

The African National Congress (ANC) has taken decisive action against former President Jacob Zuma, suspending him from the party due to his refusal to support it and his establishment of a rival organization. The party, led by Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, expressed that individuals conflicting with the ANC’s values and principles would be excluded, marking a significant development in the country’s political landscape.

STATEMENT OF THE NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF THE ANC ON THE MEMBERSHIP OF JACOB ZUMA pic.twitter.com/dON2EX79Mx — African National Congress (@MYANC) January 29, 2024

Zuma’s tumultuous nine-year presidency, marred by numerous scandals, prompted an official inquiry to accuse him of prioritizing the interests of corrupt associates over the nation’s well-being, a practice known as “state capture.” In 2021, Zuma faced imprisonment for not cooperating with the inquiry and is currently facing corruption charges related to a 1999 arms deal, vehemently denying any wrongdoing.

Despite the ANC’s tolerance of Zuma’s controversies, the formation of a new party, uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), meaning “spear of the nation,” proved to be a breaking point. This party, sharing a name with the ANC’s former armed wing, has raised concerns within the ANC leadership about its potential to threaten the party’s support base.

Also Read: Bolivia Joins South Africa in International Legal Action Against Israel for Alleged Genocide

Critics within the ANC accuse Zuma of tarnishing the proud history of the armed struggle against apartheid through the opportunistic use of military symbolism with MK. They contend that the new party’s sole purpose is to undermine the ANC’s support.

South Africa’s current President, Cyril Ramaphosa, who succeeded Zuma in 2018, has been navigating challenges within the ANC while preparing for the upcoming general election. The ANC, founded on the struggle against apartheid, has governed South Africa since the end of white-minority rule in 1994.

Zuma, a lifelong ANC member, joined at the age of 17 without formal schooling, rising through the ranks to become president. Despite his divisive legacy, he maintains significant loyalty among certain segments of the population, as evidenced by protests following his 2021 imprisonment. However, the impact of this support on the success of his new MK party in the upcoming election remains uncertain.

As South Africa anticipates its most competitive election since the ANC’s ascension to power, Zuma’s suspension and the emergence of MK introduce new dynamics that could reshape the country’s political landscape.