Anderson Cooper Siblings: The Story of the Celebrated Journalist and His Brothers

Anderson Cooper is an American broadcast journalist and political commentator who currently anchors the CNN news broadcast show, Anderson Cooper 360°.

He also serves as a correspondent for 60 Minutes on CBS News.

After graduating from Yale University in 1989, Cooper began traveling the world and reporting from war-torn regions for Channel One News.

He joined ABC News as a correspondent in 1995 before moving to CNN in 2001, where he was given his own show, Anderson Cooper 360°, in 2003.

In addition to his work in television news, Cooper has authored several books, including memoirs and histories of his famous family.

He has also appeared in various films and TV shows, often playing himself.

Siblings

Cooper has three siblings, namely Carter Vanderbilt Cooper, Leopold Stanislaus Stokowski and Christopher Stokowski.

Carter was Cooper’s older brother, born in 1965.

Tragically, he died by suicide in 1988 at the age of 23, which had a profound impact on Anderson and the Cooper family.

Leopold is Cooper’s half-brother, born in 1950.

He is the son of Cooper’s mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, and the famous conductor Leopold Stokowski. Leopold works as an artist and sculptor.

Christopher is Cooper’s other half-brother, also born in 1952 to Gloria Vanderbilt and Leopold Stokowski.

Christopher has been largely estranged from the family for many years.

Career

Cooper has had a successful and varied career in journalism and media spanning over three decades.

After graduating from Yale University in 1989, he began working as a fact-checker for Channel One News.

Cooper soon started traveling the world, shooting footage of war-torn regions and producing his own stories, which Channel One aired, making him their chief international correspondent.

In 1995, he joined ABC News as a correspondent, eventually co-anchoring World News Now and hosting the reality show The Mole.

Cooper moved to CNN in 2001 and was given his own show, Anderson Cooper 360°, in 2003, which he has hosted ever since.

He has covered major news events around the world, often reporting from the scene.

Cooper’s passionate reporting on Hurricane Katrina in 2005 brought him national attention.

Also Read: Eugene Levy Siblings: Get to Know Fred and Barbara Levy Feinstein

He has won numerous awards for his journalism, including 18 Emmy Awards and two Peabody Awards.

In addition to his work at CNN, Cooper has been a regular contributor to 60 Minutes on CBS News since 2007.

He hosted the syndicated daytime talk show Anderson Live from 2011 to 2013.

Cooper has also authored several books, including memoirs and histories of his famous family. He has appeared in various films and TV shows.

Awards and accolades

Cooper has garnered a multitude of awards and accolades throughout his illustrious journalism career.

Among his notable achievements are 18 Emmy Awards and 2 Peabody Awards, recognizing his exceptional contributions to broadcast journalism.

His coverage of significant events such as the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2005 earned him the National Headliner Award, while his report on coral reefs in 2006 was honored with the Edward R. Murrow Award.

Cooper’s commitment to LGBTQ representation and advocacy was acknowledged with a GLAAD Media Award in 2013.

In addition to these prestigious accolades, Cooper received the IDA Award from the International Documentary Association in 2005 for episodes of his show, Anderson Cooper 360°.

His remarkable career was further celebrated with the Poynter Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism in 2023, recognizing his enduring impact on the field.

Cooper’s versatility and talent have also earned him nominations for People’s Choice Awards and Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Talk Show Host during his tenure on Anderson Live from 2011 to 2013.

Notably, in 2016, Cooper made history as the first openly LGBT person to moderate a U.S. presidential debate, showcasing his influence and standing in the media landscape.

Beyond his broadcasting achievements, Cooper is a bestselling author, with his memoirs offering insights into his experiences covering major global events.

His contributions to journalism and media have not only been recognized with prestigious awards but have also solidified his reputation as a respected and influential figure in the industry.

Personal life

Cooper has two sons, Wyatt and Sebastian, whom he is raising with his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani.

Cooper and Maisani, a nightclub owner, dated from 2009 to 2018.

After their split, they decided to co-parent Wyatt together when Cooper welcomed him via surrogate in 2020.

Wyatt’s middle name Morgan is a family name from Cooper’s mother’s side.

In 2022, Cooper announced the birth of his second son Sebastian Luke.

At that time, Maisani was in the process of legally adopting Wyatt, and both boys now have the last name Maisani-Cooper.

Cooper and Maisani split their time between New York City and a home in Connecticut with their sons.

They have a very hands-on co-parenting arrangement, with Maisani taking care of the boys at night while Cooper works, and both waking up early to spend the first part of the day together as a family.

Maisani speaks French to the children, much to Cooper’s amusement.

Cooper has described co-parenting with his ex as “very natural” and the “best time” of his life, filled with joy, humor and love.

He is grateful to have Maisani as a co-parent and to be able to provide his sons with two loving fathers.