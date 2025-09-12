Andre Braugher was an Emmy-winning American actor and producer who had a net worth of $6 million at the time of his death. He passed away on December 11, 2023, at the age of 61. Known for his commanding screen presence and versatility, Braugher became one of television’s most respected actors, with celebrated roles in Homicide: Life on the Street, Men of a Certain Age, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. His career spanned more than three decades across film, television, theater, and voice work.

Andre Braugher Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth July 1, 1962 Place of Birth Chicago, Illinois Nationality American

Early Life

Andre Keith Braugher was born on July 1, 1962, in Chicago, Illinois. He was the youngest of four children born to Sally, a postal worker, and Floyd Braugher, a heavy equipment operator. After graduating from St. Ignatius College Prep, he pursued theatre at Stanford University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1984. He later attended the Juilliard School, graduating in 1988 with a Master of Fine Arts and being recognized as the Most Outstanding Theatre Student of his class.

Acting Career

Braugher made his film debut in 1989 in the Academy Award–winning war drama Glory, where he played Corporal Thomas Searles. That same year, he appeared in television movies including Kojak: Ariana and Kojak: Fatal Flaw.

His breakthrough came in 1993 when he began portraying Detective Frank Pembleton in NBC’s Homicide: Life on the Street. The role earned him critical acclaim and a Primetime Emmy Award in 1998. He reprised the role in Homicide: The Movie (2000).

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Braugher built an impressive résumé with roles in Primal Fear (1996), City of Angels (1998), Frequency (2000), The Mist (2007), Salt (2010), and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007). He also played historical figures such as Jackie Robinson in The Court-Martial of Jackie Robinson (1990) and Col. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. in The Tuskegee Airmen (1995).

On television, he starred in Gideon’s Crossing (2000–2001), Hack (2002–2004), and the Emmy-winning miniseries Thief (2006), for which he won another Primetime Emmy Award. Later, he took on recurring roles in House (2009–2012) and Law & Order: SVU (2011–2015).

From 2009 to 2011, he starred as Owen Thoreau Jr. in Men of a Certain Age, earning two Emmy nominations. His most beloved role came in 2013 when he joined the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain Raymond Holt. The show ran until 2021, bringing him four more Emmy nominations and cementing him as a fan favorite.

Braugher also lent his voice to numerous animated projects, including Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, BoJack Horseman, and Spirit Untamed.

Andre Braugher Awards and Recognition

Andre Braugher received 11 Primetime Emmy nominations, winning twice—for Homicide: Life on the Street (1998) and Thief (2006). He also received Golden Globe nominations and more than 20 NAACP Image Award nominations across his career.

He earned recognition from the Television Critics Association, Critics Choice Awards, Online Film & Television Association, and Black Reel Awards, among others. His work on Brooklyn Nine-Nine further demonstrated his range, shifting seamlessly from dramatic intensity to deadpan comedic brilliance.

Personal Life

Andre Braugher married actress Ami Brabson in 1991, and together they had three sons: Michael, Isaiah, and John. The couple lived in South Orange, New Jersey, where they purchased a home in 2000 for $579,000—now estimated to be worth up to $2 million.

Outside of acting, Braugher was admired for his humility and dedication to family. Despite his fame, he often emphasized the importance of balance between work and personal life.

Andre Braugher Net Worth

At the time of his death in December 2023, Andre Braugher’s net worth was estimated at $6 million. His earnings came from decades of steady television roles, film appearances, stage performances, voice acting, and producing credits.