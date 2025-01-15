Andrew Nembhard Siblings: All About Ryan Nembhard

Andrew Nembhard is a Canadian professional basketball player born on January 16, 2000, in Aurora, Ontario.

He stands at 6-5 (196 cm) and weighs 193 lbs (87 kg)3. Nembhard plays for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA, primarily as a point guard and shooting guard.

He was drafted by the Pacers with the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

Nembhard’s college career included stints at the University of Florida and Gonzaga University.

At Florida, he was named to the SEC All-Freshman team and later transferred to Gonzaga, where he was named the West Coast Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year and First Team All-WCC.

Internationally, he has represented Canada in various competitions, including the FIBA World Cup.

Siblings

Andrew has a younger brother named Ryan Nembhard, who is also a basketball player and currently plays for the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

However, compared to his famous brother, nothing much is known about Ryan.

Career

Nembhard attended the University of Florida, where he was named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

During his freshman year, he averaged 8.0 points, 5.4 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

In his sophomore season, he continued to show promise, increasing his scoring average to 11.2 points per game while maintaining a high level of playmaking with 5.6 assists per game.

After two seasons at Florida, Nembhard transferred to Gonzaga University. Initially, he came off the bench but quickly became a key contributor.

In his first year at Gonzaga, he was named the inaugural Sixth Man of the Year, showcasing his versatility and impact off the bench.

As a senior, Nembhard started for the Bulldogs and was named First Team All-WCC.

He averaged 11.8 points and 5.8 assists per game, helping Gonzaga reach the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Nembhard’s professional career began when he was selected by the Indiana Pacers with the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

His selection was notable as he signed a four-year, $8.6 million rookie contract, the largest for a second-round pick.

In his rookie year, Nembhard quickly established himself as a reliable backup point guard.

He showed flashes of brilliance, including a career-high 31 points and 13 assists against the Golden State Warriors.

Nembhard has also had several game-winning moments, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 2023, Nembhard was named a 2023 NBA Rising Star, participating in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge alongside teammate Bennedict Mathurin.

This recognition highlighted his rapid development and potential in the league.

In the 2024 playoffs, Nembhard hit a game-winning three-pointer against the New York Knicks, further solidifying his reputation as a clutch performer.

Accolades

During his freshman year at the University of Florida, Nembhard was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, recognizing his outstanding performance as a newcomer in the SEC.

He also received the SEC Freshman of the Week honor twice during that season, highlighting his consistent impact on the team.

In his time at Gonzaga University, Nembhard earned significant recognition for his playmaking skills.

He was a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award in the 2021-2022 season, acknowledging his exceptional abilities as a point guard.

Additionally, he was named the WCC Sixth Man of the Year in his first year at Gonzaga, showcasing his versatility as a key contributor off the bench.

As a senior, Nembhard was named to the First Team All-WCC, reflecting his leadership and performance as a starter for the Bulldogs.

Internationally, Nembhard has also achieved notable success.

He led Canada to a silver medal at the 2018 FIBA U18 Americas, averaging 15.7 points and 8.8 assists per game.

This performance demonstrated his ability to excel on the international stage and contribute significantly to his team’s success.