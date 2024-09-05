Andrew Wilson Siblings: Meet Owen and Luke Wilson

Andrew Wilson is an American actor and director, notable for his roles in several films and his collaborations with his brothers.

He is the eldest of three sons born to photographer Laura Cunningham Wilson and advertising executive Robert Andrew Wilson.

His filmography includes appearances in The Royal Tenenbaums Idiocracy, and Hall Pass among others.

In addition to acting, he co-directed The Wendell Baker Story, which starred both of his brothers.

Siblings

Andrew is the eldest of three siblings, with two younger brothers, Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson, both of whom are also well-known actors.

The Wilson brothers were born to Robert and Laura Wilson in Dallas, Texas, with Andrew born on August 22, 1964, Owen on November 18, 1968, and Luke on September 21, 1971.

All three brothers began their acting careers in the 1990s, with their first major collaboration being in the film Bottle Rocket, which was directed by Wes Anderson.

They have since worked together on various projects, including The Royal Tenenbaums and The Wendell Baker Story, which Andrew co-directed with Luke.

Their shared experiences in the entertainment industry have contributed to their strong familial bond, despite the challenges of mixing family and business.

Career

Wilson has had a diverse career as an actor and director since the early 1990s.

He is recognized for his roles in several notable films, particularly those directed by Wes Anderson.

His film debut was in the short film Bottle Rocket, which was later expanded into a feature film in 1996, where he played the character Future Man.

He also appeared in Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums and Idiocracy, showcasing his versatility in both comedic and dramatic roles.

In addition to acting, Wilson co-directed The Wendell Baker Story with his brother Luke, further expanding his creative contributions to the film industry.

His filmography includes over two dozen films, with notable performances in Fever Pitch, Hall Pass and Time Trap.

Wilson continues to work in the industry, with recent projects indicating his ongoing relevance in film and television.

Awards and accolades

Wilson has received several awards and nominations throughout his career, highlighting his contributions to film and television.

In 2014, he won accolades for Best Actor, Best Screenplay, and Best Drama Short Film for Satellite Beach at the High Desert International Film Festival, which he co-directed with his brother Luke.

His breakout film, Bottle Rocket, co-written by his brother Owen, was recognized as Debut of the Year at the 1996 Lone Star Film & Television Awards.

In 2005, The Wendell Baker Story, which he co-directed with Luke, won the Best Film award at the Vail Film Festival.

Additionally, that same year, Andrew and his brothers Owen and Luke received a German Independence Honorary Award from the Oldenburg Film Festival for their collaborative work.

In 2015, Andrew Wilson was inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame, further solidifying his status in the industry.

Most recently, in 2023, he received recognition for his role in Merry Little Batman, which boasts an impressive 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, marking it as his highest-rated film to date.

Personal life

Wilson has been married since 2005 to his wife, with whom he has two children together.

His wife had previously been married and had two children from that relationship.

Wilson’s wife confirms she had three kids total with two different men before marrying Wilson.

The first two were with her high school boyfriend who left when the second child was born, and the third was with a different man out of wedlock who had a history of crime and drug abuse.

Despite these challenges, Wilson has embraced his wife’s children as his own, even conducting DNA tests to confirm paternity.

He and his wife now have two children together, for a total of five kids in the family.