Danny Huston Siblings: A Closer Look at the Actor’s Family Tree

Daniel Huston is an accomplished American actor, director, and screenwriter.

He hails from the renowned Huston family, being the son of legendary director John Huston and half-brother to actress Anjelica Huston.

Huston’s career began in the late 1980s, with his directorial debut in Mr. North.

He gained significant recognition for his acting roles in films such as Ivans Xtc, for which he received an Independent Spirit Award nomination, 21 Grams, The Aviator and Children of Men.

Siblings

Danny’s half-sister, Anjelica Huston, is an acclaimed actress, director, and producer.

She is best known for her memorable performances in films such as The Addams Family, where she portrayed Morticia Addams, and The Grifters, for which she received an Academy Award nomination.

Anjelica won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Prizzi’s Honor and has garnered multiple Golden Globe nominations throughout her illustrious career.

Tony Huston, another of Danny’s half-siblings, is a talented screenwriter, director, and producer.

He has worked on various film projects, including writing for The Dead, which was directed by their father, John Huston.

Tony has also directed films such as The Last Tycoon.

His strong connection to the family legacy is evident in his collaborations on projects that reflect the artistic vision of the Huston family.

Allegra Huston, Danny’s half-sister, is a writer and editor.

She has authored several novels, including Say My Name and The Key, and has worked as an editor for various publications.

Allegra’s writing often draws from her rich family history and experiences, providing insights into the world of Hollywood and beyond.

Additionally, Danny has an adoptive brother named Pablo Huston, who is an artist and filmmaker.

While he may not be as publicly recognized as his siblings, Pablo shares the same artistic spirit that characterizes the Huston family, having worked in various creative fields.

Also Read: Sienna Miller Siblings: A Closer Look at the Actress’ Family Tree

Career

Huston began his acting career in the late 1980s, with his breakthrough performance coming in the independent film Ivans Xtc.

This role garnered him significant attention and led to a nomination for Best Male Performance at the 2003 Independent Spirit Awards.

Over the years, Huston has delivered memorable performances in various films and television series.

Notably, he portrayed Jack Frye in Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator and General Erich Ludendorff in Wonder Woman.

He also played the character Jamie Laird in the critically acclaimed TV series Succession and Ben The Butcher Diamond in Magic City, a role that earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Huston has collaborated with many renowned directors throughout his career, showcasing his versatility and dramatic screen presence.

He has worked with filmmakers such as Alfonso Cuarón in Children of Men, Alejandro Iñárritu in 21 Grams, and Ridley Scott in Robin Hood.

His ability to adapt to various roles has made him a respected figure in the industry.

In addition to his acting endeavors, Huston has also made a name for himself as a director.

He directed his first film, Mr. North, which was produced by his father, John Huston.

His directorial work includes The Last Photograph (2017), in which he also starred.

Huston’s journey in filmmaking began as an assistant to his father during the production of Under the Volcano and as a second unit director on The Dead.

Awards and accolades

One of his notable achievements includes a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role as Ben the Butcher in Magic City.

He also won a Satellite Award for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role for The Constant Gardener.

In addition, he received the Best Actor award at the Montréal World Film Festival for his performance in Playoff.

Huston has been nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead for his performance in Ivans Xtc and has received nominations from the Screen Actors Guild for his ensemble performances in The Aviator and 21 Grams.

He was also recognized with a nomination for a Saturn Award for his guest performance in American Horror Story: Coven.