Andy Milonakis Net Worth

Andy Milonakis, an American actor, writer, and rapper, has a net worth of $500,000. Widely known for his quirky humor and unique style, Andy rose to fame through appearances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and his self-titled show, “The Andy Milonakis Show” (2005–2007), which he co-created with Jimmy Kimmel. Beyond television, Andy has carved a niche as a YouTube personality, with over 539,000 subscribers and more than 100 million views, as well as a Twitch streamer boasting 550,000 followers.

Early Life

Andrew Michael Milonakis was born on January 30, 1976, in Katonah, New York. Growing up in Queens with his Greek-American family, Andy faced challenges due to a growth hormone deficiency, which gave him a youthful appearance and voice. He used humor as a defense mechanism against bullying while attending John Jay High School.

Andy earned a degree in computer engineering and initially worked in tech support at an accounting firm. However, his burgeoning entertainment career, sparked by his comedic videos, led the firm to part ways with him. Before fully transitioning to entertainment, Andy honed his skills in improvisation and stand-up comedy at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre.

Rise to Fame

Andy’s breakthrough came in 2003 when he created a comedic video, “The Super Bowl Is Gay,” instead of attending a friend’s Super Bowl party. The video went viral, catching the attention of a writer for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. Kimmel showcased Andy’s work, predicting his stardom. Soon after, Andy began making regular appearances on the show, conducting humorous man-on-the-street interviews.

With savings from these appearances, Andy moved to Los Angeles, where he collaborated with Jimmy Kimmel to develop “The Andy Milonakis Show.” Premiering on MTV in 2005, the show blended sketches, street comedy, and celebrity guest appearances, featuring stars like John Stamos, Sarah Silverman, and Snoop Dogg. Though the show concluded in 2007 after three seasons, it left a lasting impression, earning a Teen Choice Award nomination.

Acting and Musical Ventures

Following his MTV success, Andy appeared in films such as “Waiting…” (2005), “Extreme Movie” (2008), and “Mac & Devin Go to High School” (2012). He also lent his voice to the character N.E.P.T.R. in the popular Cartoon Network series “Adventure Time” from 2010 to 2018.

In music, Andy was part of the rap group Three Loco, alongside Riff Raff and Dirt Nasty. The group released the album “¡Three Loco!” in 2012 before disbanding in 2014. However, they reunited in 2020 to release “Arrogant American Freestyle.” Andy also pursued a solo music career, releasing singles such as “Let Me Twitter Dat” (2009) and collaborating with artists like Snoop Dogg and Gucci Mane.

Personal Life

Andy Milonakis is an avid poker player, regularly streaming his games on Twitch. In 2020, he signed a deal with Americas Cardroom, joining charity poker tournaments that benefited organizations like Feeding America. His skills have earned him notable finishes in various competitions, including a third-place win in a charity event.

