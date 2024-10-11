Andy Spade Siblings: All About David and Bryan Spade

Andrew “Andy” Spade is an American businessman best known for co-founding the fashion brand Kate Spade New York with his late wife, Kate Spade.

He also established the branding studio Partners & Spade and launched the loungewear line Sleepy Jones.

Spade began his career in advertising before transitioning to fashion in the 1990s.

He has produced films and published books as well. He has one daughter, Frances, and is the brother of actor David Spade.

Siblings

Andy has two brothers, namely David Spade and Bryan Spade.

David is a prominent comedian, actor, and television host, best known for his work on Saturday Night Live and sitcoms like Just Shoot Me!

He has also starred in numerous films, including Tommy Boy and Joe Dirt.

The brothers share a close bond, often supporting each other both professionally and personally.

They have collaborated on various projects and share a similar sense of humor.

Bryan is less publicly known compared to Andy and David.

Career

Andy began his professional journey in the advertising sector.

After graduating from Arizona State University with a degree in business, he worked at several advertising agencies, including a stint at the prestigious agency, The Martin Agency.

His experience in advertising helped him develop a keen understanding of branding and marketing, skills that would prove invaluable in his future endeavors.

In 1993, Andy and his then-girlfriend (now wife) Kate Spade launched Kate Spade New York.

The brand started with a line of handbags characterized by their vibrant colors and clean lines.

The couple’s vision was to create stylish yet functional accessories for modern women.

The brand quickly gained popularity, leading to an expansion into other product categories such as clothing, shoes, jewelry, and home goods.

Under Andy’s leadership as co-founder and creative director, Kate Spade New York became synonymous with playful sophistication and was celebrated for its unique designs.

By the late 1990s, the brand had grown significantly, leading to its acquisition by Neiman Marcus Group in 2006 for approximately $124 million.

In 1999, Andy launched Jack Spade, a men’s line that offered a more rugged and utilitarian aesthetic compared to its sister brand.

Jack Spade focused on bags, accessories, and apparel designed for men who appreciated style without sacrificing functionality.

This venture further showcased Andy’s ability to tap into different market segments while maintaining a cohesive brand identity.

In 2008, following the sale of Kate Spade New York, Andy founded Partners & Spade, a creative agency specializing in branding and design.

The studio worked on various projects that ranged from product launches to advertising campaigns.

Partners & Spade has collaborated with notable brands and artists, emphasizing innovative storytelling and design.

In 2013, Andy launched Sleepy Jones, a loungewear brand that focuses on comfort and leisure.

Inspired by the idea of relaxing at home while maintaining a sense of style, Sleepy Jones offers pajamas and casual wear that blend comfort with chic design.

Awards and accolades

Spade has received several accolades throughout his career, primarily for his contributions to the fashion industry.

He was named one of the 100 Creative Business People by Fast Company in 2009, recognizing his innovative approach to branding and design.

Additionally, he was honored by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) for excellence in design.

His late wife, Kate Spade, also garnered significant recognition.

She received the CFDA’s America’s New Fashion Talent in Accessories award in 1996 and was named Best Accessory Designer of the Year in both 1998 and 1999.

In 2004, her home collection won multiple design awards, further solidifying her impact on the industry.

In 2017, she was inducted into the Entrepreneur Hall of Fame at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, highlighting her legacy as a pioneering designer.