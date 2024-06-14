Angie Dickinson Siblings: A Look at Mary Lou Belmont and Janet Lee Brown

Angie Dickinson was a renowned American actress born on September 30, 1931, in Kulm, North Dakota. She began her career in television, appearing in various anthology series during the 1950s.

Her breakthrough role came in the Western film, Rio Bravo, alongside John Wayne and Dean Martin, for which she received the Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year.

Dickinson’s notable films include China Gate, Ocean’s 11, The Sins of Rachel Cade and Dressed to Kill, for which she received a Saturn Award for Best Actress.

She gained significant fame for her role as Sergeant “Pepper” Anderson in the NBC crime series, Police Woman, which made her a household name and earned her a Golden Globe Award and multiple Emmy nominations.

Dickinson’s personal life included a ten-year relationship with Frank Sinatra and marriages to Gene Dickinson and Burt Bacharach, with whom she had a daughter, Lea Nikki Bacharach.

Siblings

Dickinson was born to Leo and Frida Dickinson, and she has two younger sisters, Mary Lou Belmont and Janet Lee Brown.

Mary Lou Belmont is her younger sister, born on November 15, 1934. Janet Lee Brown is also her younger sister, born on August 22, 1937.

The Dickinson sisters grew up together in Kulm, North Dakota, and later moved to Burbank, California, where Angie began her acting career.

The close bond between the sisters has been documented in various interviews and biographies, highlighting their supportive relationship and shared experiences in the entertainment industry.

Career

Dickinson began her career on television, appearing in various anthology series during the 1950s.

Her breakthrough role came in 1959 with the Western film, Rio Bravo, starring alongside John Wayne and Dean Martin, for which she received the Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year.

Dickinson appeared in numerous films, including Ocean’s Eleven, The Killers, The Chase and Point Blank.

Her notable roles include Big Bad Mama and Dressed to Kill for which she received a Saturn Award for Best Actress.

In television, Dickinson starred as Sergeant Leann “Pepper” Anderson in the groundbreaking NBC crime series Police Woman, earning a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series and multiple Emmy nominations.

She also appeared in various television movies and miniseries, including Wild Palms.

Dickinson continued to work in television, appearing in shows like Cassie & Co. and Pay It Forward.

She has been an advocate for Alzheimer’s Disease awareness, sharing her personal experiences as a caregiver for her sister.

Awards and accolades

Dickinson has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

One of her most notable awards is the Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year in 1960 for her role in Rio Bravo.

She also won the Golden Globe Award for Best TV Actress – Drama in 1975 and 1978 for her role as in NBC’s Police Woman.

Additionally, she won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama in 1977 and 1976 for the same role.

Dickinson has also received several Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 1977, 1976 and 1975 for Police Woman.

She has also won several Saturn Awards, including Best Actress in 1981 for her role in “Dressed to Kill.”

Other notable awards Dickinson has received include a Grammy Award in 2005, 1998 and 1986, as well as an Academy Award in 1982 and 1970.

She has also received the Golden Boot Awards in 1989, the TP de Oro, Spain in 1978, the TV Land Awards in 2007, 2005 and 2003, the Texas Film Awards in 2012, and a Star on the Walk of Fame in 1987.

Personal life

Dickinson has been married twice and has one daughter.

Her first husband was Gene Dickinson, a former football star, whom she married in 1952 and divorced in 1960.

She then married composer Burt Bacharach in 1965 and had a daughter, Lea Nikki, in 1966.

Lea suffered from Asperger’s syndrome and visual impairment, and Dickinson devoted much of her time to caring for her daughter.

Unfortunately, Lea committed suicide in 2007 at the age of 40 due to her struggles with her conditions.