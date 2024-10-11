Anna Delvey Net Worth: The Rise And Fall Of The “Fake Heiress”

Anna Sorokin, better known as Anna Delvey, is a notorious con artist who captured the world’s attention with her bold deceptions and extravagant lifestyle. As of 2024, her net worth is estimated at $50,000. Though this sum is a far cry from the lavish fortune she once pretended to have, it reflects the real financial situation of the woman who once duped New York’s elite. Anna Sorokin rose to infamy by posing as a wealthy German heiress to gain entry into the upper echelons of New York City’s social scene, all while defrauding banks, hotels, and individuals of over $275,000.

Her extraordinary story gained global notoriety thanks to numerous media reports, podcasts, and the Netflix hit series Inventing Anna, where actress Julia Garner’s portrayal of Anna captured audiences’ imaginations. But behind the glitz and glamour lay a trail of deceit and financial fraud that ultimately led to Sorokin’s arrest and imprisonment.

Early Life

Born on January 23, 1991, in Domodedovo, Moscow Oblast (Soviet Russia), Anna Sorokin’s upbringing was far removed from the high-society world she later infiltrated. Her mother ran a convenience store, and her father worked as a truck driver. In 2007, when Anna was 16, her family relocated to North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, where her father later started a heating and cooling business.

Anna’s education began at a Catholic grammar school in Eschweiler, Germany, and she later moved to London to attend the prestigious art school Central Saint Martins. However, her time in London was short-lived, and she soon returned to Germany. In 2012, she made her way to Paris, interning at the French fashion magazine Purple, where she first adopted the name “Anna Delvey.”

The Fraudulent Life of Anna Delvey

Anna’s elaborate scam began in 2013 when she arrived in New York City for Fashion Week and decided to stay. She immersed herself in the city’s high society, attending exclusive events and mingling with the rich and famous, all while pretending to be an heiress with a $60 million fortune. To solidify her position, Sorokin devised the idea of the Anna Delvey Foundation, a private members’ club and arts foundation she planned to establish in the heart of Manhattan. She even set her sights on leasing the luxurious six-floor Church Missions House to bring her vision to life.

To support this charade, Sorokin used fake documents and fraudulent bank statements to convince financial institutions and potential investors of her wealth. She applied for loans of up to $22 million and forged email addresses to support her claims. Her web of lies allowed her to fund her lavish lifestyle, from luxury hotel stays to designer clothes and personal trainers, even as her actual finances were in tatters.

In early 2017, her scheme began to unravel when she ran out of money. Sorokin deposited fraudulent checks and took a private jet to attend the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting. In May of that year, she convinced a friend, Rachel Williams, to fund a luxurious trip to Morocco, promising reimbursement. However, this too was a scam, and Rachel would later be instrumental in exposing Anna’s fraudulent activities.

Arrest

In October 2017, after months of investigation, Sorokin was arrested in a sting operation orchestrated by the NYPD in Malibu, California. She was indicted on multiple counts of grand larceny and theft. In 2019, Anna was convicted of fraud and sentenced to four to twelve years in prison. She was also fined $24,000 and ordered to pay $199,000 in restitution. Sorokin served time at Rikers Island and two other correctional facilities before being paroled in February 2021 after serving a little over two years.

However, Sorokin’s legal troubles didn’t end there. Shortly after her release, she was taken into custody by ICE for overstaying her visa and was placed under house arrest in 2022 after posting a $10,000 bail.

Media Portrayal

Anna Sorokin’s story has inspired books, podcasts, and TV shows, including Rachel Williams’ memoir My Friend Anna and episodes of American Greed and 20/20. However, her biggest media exposure came with Netflix’s 2022 series Inventing Anna, created by Shonda Rhimes. Julia Garner’s portrayal of Sorokin earned critical acclaim and nominations for Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe Awards.

In 2022, Sorokin reportedly signed a deal to star in a reality TV series centered on her life after prison, reflecting her ongoing fascination with fame and media attention.

