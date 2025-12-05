Annabelle Wallis Net Worth

Annabelle Wallis has an estimated net worth of $4 million, a figure built through more than a decade of work in major films, popular TV shows, brand partnerships, and her long-standing presence in the global entertainment industry. Known for her versatility and captivating screen presence, Wallis has become one of the most prominent English actresses in Hollywood.

Early Life

Annabelle Wallis was born in September 1984 in Oxford, Oxfordshire, England. She spent much of her early childhood in Portugal, where she was exposed to a multicultural environment and multiple languages—a background that later helped her easily transition into international acting roles.

Wallis also comes from a family rich in artistic talent. She is related to iconic Irish actor Richard Harris and his sons Damian Harris, Jared Harris, and Jamie Harris, all of whom are well-known in the film industry. This strong family legacy in acting influenced her career path and provided a foundation of artistic inspiration, although she carved out her own success independently.

Career

Annabelle Wallis began her acting journey in Portuguese and independent films before moving to London to pursue larger opportunities. Her determination paid off when she landed the significant role of Jane Seymour in Showtime’s hit historical drama The Tudors (2009–2010). The show introduced her to an international audience and marked her first major breakthrough.

However, her most widely recognized role came in Peaky Blinders, where she starred as Grace Burgess between 2013 and 2016. Her performance as the undercover agent-turned-love-interest of Tommy Shelby played a major role in the series’ global popularity. The success of Peaky Blinders elevated her profile and set the stage for bigger Hollywood roles.

Success in Major Hollywood Films

Annabelle Wallis has built an impressive filmography across multiple genres, including action, horror, drama, and fantasy. Her roles in high-budget and critically acclaimed productions have significantly contributed to her net worth.

Some of her standout film credits include:

Horror and Thriller Films

Annabelle (2014) – Her leading role in the hit horror movie brought massive global attention.

Annabelle: Creation (2017) – She reprised her involvement in the popular Conjuring Universe franchise.

Come and Find Me – A suspenseful thriller that showcased her emotional range.

Action and Fantasy Films

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Snow White and the Huntsman

The Mummy (2017), starring alongside Tom Cruise, which helped cement her presence in large-scale Hollywood productions.

Drama and Prestige Projects

Body of Lies

W.E.

X-Men: First Class

These roles collectively boosted her earnings and placed her among the most marketable British actresses in global cinema.

Television Roles

In addition to her movie successes, Wallis has enjoyed a steady television career. She has appeared in:

Jericho

Strike Back: Project Dawn

Pan Am

Star Trek: Short Treks

The Tudors

Peaky Blinders

Her transition between TV and film has allowed her to maintain a consistent professional presence, contributing both to her income and enduring popularity.

Awards

Annabelle Wallis’s talent has earned her industry recognition, including a 2015 MTV Movie & TV Award nomination. While she has not yet won major awards, her performances are frequently praised for their depth, emotion, and versatility.

Personal Life

Outside of her acting career, Wallis is known for her stylish public image, philanthropy, and influence in fashion circles. She has been featured in major magazines and often participates in advocacy campaigns, further cementing her status as a respected public figure.

