Annie Lennox’s Net Worth

Annie Lennox OBE, a renowned Scottish musician and activist, has an estimated net worth of $60 million. Lennox gained fame as one half of the Eurythmics and later as a solo artist, with a career spanning over four decades. The Eurythmics alone have sold over 80 million records worldwide, and her solo albums have also sold millions of copies, making her one of the best-selling musical artists in history.

Annie Lennox Net Worth $60 Million Date of Birth December 25, 1954 Place of Birth Aberdeen Nationality Scottish Profession Musician, Activist

Early Life

Annie Lennox was born on December 25, 1954, in Aberdeen, Scotland, to Thomas and Dorothy Lennox. She began studying music at a young age, learning piano, flute, and harpsichord. At 17, Lennox attended the Royal Academy of Music in London, where she received a student grant to support her studies. During her time there, she worked as a shop assistant, waitress, and barmaid to make ends meet and performed with various bands. In 1997, Lennox was honored by the Royal Academy of Music with an honorary fellowship.

Musical Career

Lennox’s music career began in earnest in the mid-1970s when she played flute with the band Dragon’s Playground. In the late 1970s, she became the lead singer for The Tourists. After the group disbanded in 1980, Lennox and bandmate Dave Stewart formed the Eurythmics. They released their debut album, “In the Garden,” in 1981 and went on to release several more albums, producing iconic hits like “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” (1983), “Who’s That Girl?” (1983), “There Must Be an Angel (Playing with My Heart)” (1985), and “Thorn in My Side” (1986). The Eurythmics reunited in the late 1990s and released the album “Peace” in 1999.

Lennox launched her solo career in the early 1990s with her debut album “Diva” (1992), which went quadruple Platinum in the UK and double Platinum in the U.S. and Canada. The album included hit singles like “Why” and “Walking on Broken Glass,” both of which became top 10 hits in the UK. “Rolling Stone” magazine later included “Diva” in its “Essential Recordings of the 90’s” list.

Also Read: Amy Irving’s Net Worth

Her second solo album, “Medusa” (1995), featured covers of songs by Neil Young, Bob Marley, and Paul Simon and achieved double Platinum status in the U.S., UK, and Canada. Lennox continued to build her solo career with subsequent albums, including “Bare” (2003), “Songs of Mass Destruction” (2007), “A Christmas Cornucopia” (2010), and “Nostalgia” (2014). In 2012, she performed at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert and the Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Activism

In addition to her music career, Lennox is a dedicated activist. She began her humanitarian work with the Sing Foundation in the late 1980s and contributed to the AIDS awareness fundraiser “Red Hot + Blue” in 1990. Lennox and Dave Stewart also donated the profits from the Eurythmics’ 1999 tour to Greenpeace and Amnesty International.

In 2007, Lennox founded The SING Campaign, a charitable organization focused on raising money and awareness for women and children affected by HIV and AIDS. She has served as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for AIDS since 2010 and has received numerous awards for her humanitarian efforts, including the Music Industry Trusts Award in 2013 and the Livingstone Medal in 2016. Lennox has also been recognized with the British Red Cross Services to Humanity Award and the International Service Award for Global Defence of Human Rights.

Personal Life

Annie Lennox has been married three times. She was first married to Radha Raman from 1984 to 1985 and then to music and film producer Uri Fruchtmann from 1988 until their divorce in 2000. Lennox and Fruchtmann have two daughters, Lola and Tali, born in 1990 and 1993, respectively. The couple also had a son, Daniel, who was stillborn in 1988. Lennox married Dr. Mitch Besser in 2012.

Annie Lennox Awards

Throughout her career, Lennox has received numerous accolades, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for her song “Into the West” from “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003). She also won a Grammy Award for the same song in 2005 and has received several other Grammys, including Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for “Missionary Man” (1987) and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “No More ‘I Love You’s” (1996). Lennox has won eight Brit Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, and four Ivor Novello Awards, and she was honored with the “Billboard” Century Award in 2002. She holds honorary degrees from several prestigious institutions, including the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, the University of Edinburgh, Williams College, Berklee College of Music, and the University of Essex.

Annie Lennox Real Estate Portfolio

Annie Lennox has invested in a number of high-end properties. In 2018, she purchased a home in the Nichols Canyon gated community in the Hollywood Hills for $4.4 million. The property spans 2,723 square feet and features three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and an infinity pool. A year later, she bought another home in the Hollywood Hills for $1.6 million. This 1,631-square-foot bungalow has two bedrooms and one bathroom. In 2013, Lennox listed her London mansion, which spans 5,131 square feet, for £12 million, nearly three times its purchase price.

Annie Lennox Net Worth

Annie Lennox net worth is $60 million.