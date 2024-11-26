Tragedy as Another Medical Intern Takes Own Life

Another tragic incident has struck the medical fraternity just two months after the untimely death of Dr Desree Moraa Obwogi, a medical intern at Gatundu County Referral Hospital.

Dr Francis Njeru, a pharmacy intern at Thika Level 5 Hospital, has reportedly died by suicide. The news was confirmed by the Secretary General of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU), Devji Atella.

Dr Njeru had been working for four months under challenging conditions, enduring grueling 36-hour shifts without receiving any pay during this time, according to Atella. The incident highlights the ongoing struggles faced by medical interns across the country.

“Another doctor intern has tragically taken his own life this morning, a heartbreaking outcome of relentless workplace frustrations under a government that seems indifferent.

Four months of working over 36-hour shifts without pay can break even the strongest among us. Our hearts ache as the medical fraternity mourns for our younger brothers and sisters. We shall not take this anymore !!” Atella said.

In recent years, mental health among healthcare professionals has become a growing concern globally. A 2023 World Health Organization report estimated that frontline health workers are 1.5 times more likely to experience mental health challenges compared to other professions. The situation in Kenya mirrors this trend but is further aggravated by inconsistent wages and harsh working conditions.

Over 70% of medical interns in public facilities report delays in their salaries, some waiting months before receiving payment.

While national data for healthcare-specific suicides remain limited, a study by the Kenya Medical Association in 2022 indicated that over 40% of healthcare workers had experienced severe stress, with 15% admitting to suicidal thoughts.

Interns typically earn modest stipends, ranging from KSh 20,000 to KSh 30,000, barely enough to cover basic expenses in urban areas like Nairobi and Kiambu.