Anthony Bourdain was an American chef, bestselling author, and acclaimed television host who left a lasting legacy in the culinary world. At the time of his death in June 2018, his net worth was widely reported at $8 million, though some media outlets initially placed the figure at $1.2 million. A deeper look into his assets, royalties, and trusts suggests his fortune was much higher, reflecting his decades of success in restaurants, publishing, and television.

Anthony Bourdain Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth June 25, 1956 Place of Birth New York City Nationality American

Early Life and Education

Anthony Michael Bourdain was born on June 25, 1956, in New York City and grew up in Leonia, New Jersey. Raised by Pierre Bourdain, a Catholic father, and Gladys Bourdain, a Jewish mother, his family was not religious but exposed him to a broad cultural upbringing.

In his youth, Bourdain was a member of the Boy Scouts of America. After graduating from high school in 1973, he briefly attended Vassar College before deciding to pursue a career in the culinary arts. His passion for food deepened while working in seafood restaurants in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Bourdain then enrolled at the Culinary Institute of America, graduating in 1978.

Career as a Chef

Following his graduation, Bourdain worked in several New York City restaurants, including Sullivan’s, Supper Club, and One Fifth Avenue. In 1998, he became executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles, a celebrated French restaurant in Manhattan. Although his time as executive chef was brief, he maintained close ties with the restaurant and its staff for many years.

Writing Career

Anthony Bourdain was not only a chef but also a gifted writer. His 1999 article, Don’t Eat Before Reading This, published in The New Yorker, became the foundation for his breakout memoir, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly (2000). The book was a New York Times Bestseller and propelled him into international fame.

He later authored other bestsellers such as A Cook’s Tour, The Nasty Bits, and No Reservations: Around the World on an Empty Stomach. In addition to non-fiction, Bourdain also wrote culinary mystery novels and a cookbook. As a journalist, he contributed to publications like The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Gourmet, Esquire, and The Observer.

In 2011, he launched his own publishing imprint with Ecco Press, which released works by other notable writers. After his death, the imprint was discontinued.

TV Career

For many people around the world, Anthony Bourdain was best recognized as a television personality. His rise to TV fame came after the success of his bestselling memoir Kitchen Confidential, which caught the attention of the Food Network. In 2002, he launched his first show, A Cook’s Tour, where he traveled across the globe exploring unique dishes and diverse cultures. The show aired for 35 episodes before ending in 2003.

In 2005, Bourdain took his talents to the Travel Channel with Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations. This program built on the same idea as his earlier series, combining food, travel, and storytelling. It ran successfully until 2012 and earned him a loyal following. During this period, he also hosted The Layover (2011–2013), a show that guided viewers on what they could see, eat, and experience in different cities within just 24–48 hours. The success of The Layover even inspired a celebrity spin-off titled The Getaway, which Bourdain produced.

After leaving the Travel Channel in 2012 due to disagreements with its leadership, Bourdain joined CNN in 2013 to host Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. The show became one of his most acclaimed works, blending culinary exploration with political and cultural storytelling. Beyond his own programs, Bourdain narrated PBS’ The Mind of a Chef, appeared as a judge on Top Chef, and made cameo appearances in shows like The Simpsons, Miami Ink, and even the 2015 film The Big Short.

Personal Life

Anthony Bourdain’s personal life was as eventful as his career. In 1985, he married his high school girlfriend, Nancy Putkoski, but the marriage ended in divorce in 2005. Two years later, he wed mixed martial artist Ottavia Busia, with whom he had a daughter. The couple divorced in 2016. In 2017, Bourdain entered a relationship with Italian actress Asia Argento, which continued until his untimely passing.

Passing

On June 8, 2018, Anthony Bourdain tragically died by suicide in a French hotel room while filming an episode of Parts Unknown. He was 61 years old. Authorities reported no signs of foul play, and toxicology results showed he was not under the influence at the time. His death shocked the world, and tributes poured in from celebrities, chefs, and fans worldwide who admired his honesty, adventurous spirit, and contributions to food and culture.

Anthony Bourdain Net Worth

At the time of his death, Anthony Bourdain’s reported net worth was widely stated as $1.2 million. However, financial records and his will revealed that his fortune was significantly higher. In 2014, he purchased a New York City apartment for $3.35 million, which appreciated to around $5 million within a few years. He also had about $1 million in outstanding mortgages.