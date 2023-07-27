Anti-riot Police Teargas Group in Vigil for Shot Victims in Makadara

There was drama when anti-riot police on Wednesday night dispersed a group that converged in Makadara, Nairobi for a vigil for victims who were shot and killed or injured by police in past anti-government protests.

Police declared the meeting illegal before dispersing it using teargas canisters.

The group had converged on the roadside in the estate at about 8 pm and lit candles when anti-riot police arrived.

Police argued they had not been notified about the event at the place hence the move to disperse the group.

Police said they were not aware of the meeting at the site and feared chaos hence the move. The vigil was among many that were held on Wednesday in various towns in the country to honor, and mourn those killed and wish quick recovery to those in hospitals.

Dozens of police officers had earlier been deployed to various streets in the country despite the move by organizers of a planned protest to cancel it.

The protests had been called over the high cost of living and new Finance Act 2023, which has increased prices of many commodities.

But the main organisers, Azimio La Umoja Coalition on Monday announced they had called off the protests to honor those killed in the similar past events.

They held solidarity parades and vigil for victims of police brutality in various locations in all parts of the country.

Supporters came out and lit candles and laid flowers for the victims of police brutality during previous demos.

Azimio said so far, 50 deaths have been reported with hundreds of others being injured and are admitted in hospitals with grave injuries.

They visited some of those in hospitals and condemned police actions. Azimio further asked religious leaders to dedicate Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for prayers in remembrance of the victims of police brutality during the past peaceful demonstrations.

