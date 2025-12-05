Anya Taylor-Joy net worth is estimated at $12 million, thanks to her fast-growing career in film, television, and high-profile brand endorsements. The American-English-Argentine actress shot to global fame with acclaimed roles in The Witch, Split, Emma, and The Queen’s Gambit, which earned her multiple major awards and cemented her as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after talents.

Anya Taylor-Joy Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth April 16, 1996 Place of Birth Miami, Florida

Early Life

Anya-Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy was born on April 16, 1996, in Miami, Florida, while her parents were on vacation. Because of this, she holds American, British, and Argentine citizenship.

Her mother, Jennifer, is a psychologist of English and Spanish descent, while her father, Dennis, is a former banker with British, Scottish, and Argentine heritage.

The youngest of six children, Anya spent her early years in Buenos Aires, attending Northlands School before moving with her family to London, where she studied at Hill House International Junior School and Queen’s Gate School.

She trained in ballet until age 15 and later left school at 16, citing severe bullying as the reason.

Film Career

Anya Taylor-Joy’s breakout role came in 2015 when she starred as Thomasin in Robert Eggers’ acclaimed horror film “The Witch.” Her performance drew widespread praise and launched her career.

Major Early Roles

After The Witch, she appeared in several notable films:

“Morgan” (2016) – playing a genetically engineered human

(2016) – playing a genetically engineered human “Barry” – portraying a character based on Barack Obama’s early girlfriends

– portraying a character based on Barack Obama’s early girlfriends “Split” – starring as a teen kidnapped by a man with dissociative identity disorder

– starring as a teen kidnapped by a man with dissociative identity disorder “Thoroughbreds” – a dark comedy thriller

– a dark comedy thriller “Marrowbone” – horror-mystery drama

She reprised her role from Split in the hit 2019 sequel “Glass.”

Breakthrough to Mainstream Stardom

By 2020, Taylor-Joy had become one of Hollywood’s most visible young stars.

Her roles included:

“Emma” – earning a Golden Globe nomination

– earning a Golden Globe nomination “Here Are the Young Men”

“The New Mutants”

“Last Night in Soho” (2021)

(2021) “The Northman” (2022), her reunion with director Robert Eggers

(2022), her reunion with director Robert Eggers “Amsterdam”

“The Menu”

“Furiosa”, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road

Television Career

Taylor-Joy made her TV debut in 2014 with a role in Endeavour. She later appeared in:

“Viking Quest”

“Atlantis”

“The Miniaturist” (2017) – as Petronella Oortman

(2017) – as Petronella Oortman “Peaky Blinders” (2019–2022) – starring as Gina Gray

(2019–2022) – starring as Gina Gray “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” – voicing Brea

“The Queen’s Gambit” – The Role That Defined a Generation

In 2020, Anya achieved career-defining success with her portrayal of chess prodigy Beth Harmon in Netflix’s global hit “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Her performance earned her:

Golden Globe Award

SAG Award

Critics’ Choice Award

It also significantly boosted her international fame and overall net worth.

Endorsements

Anya Taylor-Joy’s striking look and fast-rising fame have made her a favorite of top global brands. She has served as:

Ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

Ambassador for Viktor & Rolf

Global ambassador for Dior, representing both fashion and makeup

Her iconic red Dior lipstick has become part of her signature style on red carpets.

Real Estate

In May 2022, Taylor-Joy purchased a home in the Hollywood Hills for $2.3 million, marking one of her known major real estate investments.

Also Read: John David Washington Net Worth