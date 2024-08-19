Aoko Charged with Cyber Harassment, Released on Sh100,000

Social media enthusiast Scophine Aoko Otieno alias Maverick Aoko Otieno was Monday charged before a Milimani Court with publishing false information on her ‘X account.

Aoko faced two other counts of cyber harassment and fraudulent use of electronic data.

It is alleged that on August 3, 2024 she published false, defamatory and threatening information touching on one ‘Amber Ray and ‘Jamal’.

“She did this knowing it to be malicious, false and well calculated to cause fear, panic and destroy the reputation and professional career and livelihood of one Beth Wambui Mbuitu.

The charge sheet accuses Aoko of disseminating false and defamatory information about Wambui on her X account, previously known as Twitter.

The document states, “On the 3rd day of August 2024 at unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, jointly with others not before the court, knowingly and unlawfully published false, defamatory and threatening information online, while using the X Corp Account dubbed: Maverick Aoko @AokoOtieno_.”

Aoko who appeared before Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi was released on a cash bail of Sh100,000.

The magistrate said her mobile phones and laptops confiscated from her during the arrest are exhibits and can’t be released at this stage.

She directed the officers to consider releasing them they have been subjected to forensics investigations.

This followed her application to have the gadgets back.

The application will be reconsidered before the trial court.

The matter will be mentioned on September 2 for pre trial.

Aoko was apprehended on Friday, August 16, 2024, and spent the weekend in police custody before her court appearance.

Her detention sparked widespread social media discussion, with various public figures demanding her release.