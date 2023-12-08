Appellate Court Throws Out Application by CASs to Assume Office

The Court of Appeal has declined to lift orders declaring the appointment of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) position unconstitutional.

This orders were issued following a case filed by digital strategist Dennis Itumbi.

“Taking all the foregoing into account, we are not persuaded that the applicants have satisfied us that their appeal will be rendered nugatory if we do not stay the execution of the impugned judgment by the High Court,” ruled judges K M’inoti, Mumbi Ngugi, and Francis Tuiyott.

“Having failed to satisfy both limbs under rule 5(2) b of the Court of Appeal rules, this application fails and is dismissed with costs to those of the respondents in the four applications who appeared and opposed the applications. It is so ordered.”

