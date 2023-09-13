Apple’s iPhone 15 to Abandon Proprietary Charging Port Following EU Directive

Apple has officially announced that its upcoming iPhone 15 will no longer feature the company’s proprietary lightning charging port, marking a significant shift in the wake of pressure from the European Union (EU).

The tech giant made this revelation during its annual event held on Tuesday, stating that the iPhone 15 will instead adopt a USB-C cable as the “universally accepted standard.”

In addition to the iPhone, Apple unveiled its latest Apple Watch series, equipped with an advanced chip.

Despite these new releases, some analysts believe that the lack of groundbreaking updates from Apple this year may disappoint certain consumers.

Ben Wood, from CCS Insight, commented on the matter, stating, “It isn’t a surprise given the maturity of the iPhone and Watch. It reflects just how refined the iPhone and Watch devices are and how tough it has become to deliver truly disruptive updates every year.”

To address the transition, Apple has introduced a USB-C-to-lightning port adapter, priced at £29 ($36).

This adapter will enable users to connect their existing lightning port accessories to the new USB-C-enabled iPhones and iPads.

The iPhone 15, set to hit the market next week, will be the first model since 2012 to feature an alternative charging port.

Apple has highlighted that the USB-C cable, already compatible with many Apple laptops and iPads, will also function with the new iterations of AirPods Pro earphones and wired EarPods headphones.

The EU’s directive to eliminate proprietary charging ports aims to simplify life for consumers, reduce their expenses, and promote the reuse of chargers, thereby curbing electronic waste.

Nevertheless, some experts warn that this shift may lead to an increase in discarded cables over the years.

In response to these concerns, Apple utilized its recent launch event to make a series of environmental commitments related to its new devices.

These include achieving carbon neutrality for the new Apple Watch series for the first time, increasing the use of recycled materials in batteries and other device components, and discontinuing the use of leather in any of its accessories.

Apple has also pledged to become a carbon-neutral business by 2030.

Apple CEO Tim Cook praised the iPhone 15 range as the “best and most capable iPhones we’ve ever made.”

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus feature brighter screens and improved camera systems, while the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models come with a titanium frame to enhance durability. The Pro and Pro Max also include an “action button” that can be customized for various functions.

Despite these enhancements, some experts question whether consumers will be willing to invest in these devices given that they do not represent a significant departure from their predecessors.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 15 starts at £799, while the iPhone 15 Pro begins at £999 in the UK. Analyst Paolo Pescatore, founder of PP Foresight, noted, “Convincing users to fork out for these new devices will not be easy during a cost-of-living crisis.”

He added that some may view the new features as incremental, even though they collectively enhance the overall user experience.

Apple’s shares experienced a slight dip following the announcement, which comes after a significant drop last week due to reports that the Chinese government had banned officials from using iPhones.

The release of a new smartphone series by Huawei in China further contributed to investor unease.

While the global smartphone market has seen a decline, with shipments dropping from 294.5 million total phones to 268 million in the second quarter of 2023, Apple’s shipments have been the least affected among major smartphone manufacturers.

According to Counterpoint Research analysts, Apple’s shipments decreased from 46.5 million phones to 45.3 million during this period.

