Arati Says ODM Ready to Assist Ruto if Gachagua Continues to Trouble Him

Kisii Governor Simba Arati Tuesday told President William Ruto that ODM was ready to fully climb on board and assist him should his deputy Rigathi Gachagua continue to trouble him.

“Raisi sisi tunakwambia kwamba sisi kama ODM tuko tayari kutembea na wewe if people like Riggy G wataendelea kukusumbua,” the Deputy ODM party chief told Ruto during the groundbreaking ceremony of a Cancer Centre in Kisii early Tuesday.

Arati said nothing will prevent the party from working with Ruto from now henceforth.

Ruto is in his second day of tour to the Kisii and Nyamira Counties commissioning various state funded projects.

Already in his first day Monday, he toured Nyamira and undertook some ground breaking of several projects among them schools.

In Kisii, Ruto is commissioning the construction of affordable housing scheme in Ekerubo in Ichuni, Nyaribari Masaba and one at Nyanchwa in Kitutu Chache South.

He will also commission the construction of a market in Etago South Mugirango.

He is accompanied by MPs Charles Onchoke (Bonchari), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Alfa Miruka (Bomachoge Chache) and Daniel Manduku (Nyaribari Masaba).

During the cancer center ground breaking, politics and banter was exchanged between Governor Simba Arati and Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua acknowledged that there was an initially frosty relationship between him and Arati but they have since agreed to work together.

“Huyu Arati tulikuwa na uhusiano mgumu tukiwa Nairobi lakini sasa yeye ni gavana na mimi naibu wa Raisi na tunaheshimiana sasa,”Gachagua said.

But when Arati stood to speak he said as ODM they will not countenance seeing the president suffer in the hands of people like Gachagua and were ready to chirp in.

By Magati Obebo