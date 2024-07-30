Archie Manning is a retired professional football player with a net worth of $10 million. He is best known as the father of NFL champion quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. Archie and his wife, Olivia, also have a son named Cooper Manning, who is a partner in a New Orleans investment firm.

Archie Manning Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth May 19, 1949 Place of Birth Drew, Mississippi Nationality American Profession Professional Football Player

Early Life

Elisha Archibald Manning III was born on May 19, 1949, in Drew, Mississippi. From an early age, Archie was involved in multiple sports, including football, basketball, baseball, and track. Although his father was often busy with work, his mother consistently supported him by attending his games. Despite his football talents, Archie was selected in the Major League Baseball draft four times by teams like the Braves, Royals, and White Sox.

In 1969, Archie faced a personal tragedy when he discovered his father’s body after a suicide. Despite this, he continued his education and football career at the insistence of his mother.

College Football

Manning attended the University of Mississippi, where he became the starting quarterback for the Ole Miss Rebels. He achieved national recognition in college football and set records, including throwing for 436 yards and three touchdowns in a nationally televised game against Alabama. Over three years, he threw for 4,753 yards and 31 touchdowns and rushed for 823 yards and 14 touchdowns in 1969 alone. The University of Mississippi honored him by retiring his jersey and naming him Mississippi Sportsman of the Year. The campus speed limit of 18 miles per hour is a nod to his jersey number. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

Professional Career

Archie Manning was the second overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft, selected by the New Orleans Saints. He played ten seasons with the Saints, though the team had nine losing seasons during his tenure. Despite this, Manning was respected as a quarterback, although he was sacked 337 times due to poor team protection. He joked that Jack Youngblood’s career success was partly due to frequently sacking him.

Also Read: Andy Murray’s Net Worth 2024

In 1976, Manning had shoulder surgery and missed part of the season. He was selected for the Pro Bowl in 1978 and 1979. He later played for the Houston Oilers and the Minnesota Vikings, finishing his career with 23,911 passing yards and 125 touchdowns, along with 2,197 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. Manning never played on a playoff team but became an analyst for the Saints after retiring.

Brand Endorsements and Business Ventures

Archie Manning has endorsed several products in Southeast Louisiana and served as a spokesman for UPS, appearing in various ad campaigns. He also owns a football-themed restaurant called “Manning’s.”

Personal Life

Archie met his wife, Olivia, while attending Ole Miss, and they have three sons: Cooper, Peyton, and Eli. Peyton and Eli became highly successful NFL quarterbacks, each winning two Super Bowls. Cooper was a standout high school athlete but could not pursue a professional career due to spinal stenosis. Cooper’s son, Arch, is currently a promising high school football talent.

Archie Manning Net Worth

Archie Manning net worth is $10 million.