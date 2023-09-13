Are Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Dating?

American football star Travis Kelce appears to have caught the attention of none other than pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Sources close to the situation have disclosed to The Messenger that the two celebrities have been engaging in low-profile rendezvous, sparking rumors of a potential romance.

Swift was reportedly in New York City a few weeks ago, where the pair is said to have spent time together.

This development comes after Kelce’s memorable attempt to connect with Swift during her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end had tried to discreetly pass his phone number to the superstar, an effort that initially didn’t bear fruit.

Kelce revealed this amusing episode during an episode of the New Heights podcast, co-hosted with his brother, Jason Kelce.

The football champ crafted a bracelet adorned with his phone number, intending to gift it to Swift ahead of her July concert at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

However, much to his chagrin, Swift, known for conserving her voice before and after performances, did not accept the bracelet.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Kelce humorously recounted on the podcast.

While neither Swift nor Kelce’s representatives have officially commented on the rumored relationship, fans have enthusiastically started discussing the potential pairing on social media platforms.

Twitter, in particular, has seen an influx of tweets expressing excitement about the prospect of the two celebrities together. One user tweeted, “Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift? That’s a power couple right there!” Another user wrote, “I’m not saying I shipped Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, but I shipped Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.”

Kelce, who has previously been linked to reality TV star Kayla Nicole, has been openly appreciative of Swift in the past. In a 2019 interview with ESPN, he professed his admiration for the singer, praising her captivating live performances. “She puts on an amazing show, and she’s just a great performer,” Kelce remarked.

