Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez File For Divorce

Pop sensation Ariana Grande and her now-estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, have officially begun divorce proceedings, signaling the end of their two-year marriage.

Both Grande and Gomez filed divorce paperwork simultaneously, marking the formal conclusion of their union.

Reports suggest that the couple had been experiencing difficulties in their relationship, leading to this joint decision to part ways.

Ariana Grande has swiftly moved forward in her personal life, embarking on a new romantic journey with Ethan Slater.

Laura Wasser, a prominent divorce attorney, is representing Ariana Grande in the divorce proceedings, having submitted the paperwork on Grande’s behalf earlier this week. The divorce petition cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation, a phrase commonly invoked in divorce proceedings in 2023.

Dalton Gomez promptly responded to Wasser’s filing, indicating that this process was conducted amicably, either through mediation or mature discussions between the two parties.

Sources close to the situation have informed TMZ that the divorce settlement had been prearranged, eliminating the need for a court battle.

As part of the agreement, Ariana Grande will provide Gomez with a predetermined financial settlement, putting an end to any potential disputes over the division of assets.

Gomez is reportedly accepting the amount offered by Grande without contesting for a higher figure.

Both Grande and Gomez had entered into a prenuptial agreement prior to their marriage. Despite the couple’s separation in February 2023, the negotiation process for the divorce settlement, which involved intricate details, was described as smooth and without any contentious feelings.

