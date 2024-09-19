Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan Among Stars Set For “Saturday Night Live’s” Historic 50th Season

The popular comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL) is gearing up for its 50th season, with a lineup of famous faces set to host and perform.

Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and Chappell Roan are among the stars who will either host or serve as musical guests when the show returns later this month.

Jean Smart, who recently won an Emmy, will kick off the season premiere on September 28, with country-rap star Jelly Roll as the musical guest.

The October 5 episode will feature comedian Nate Bargatze as the host, with Coldplay performing. On October 12, Ariana Grande will host, and Stevie Nicks will provide the music.

The lineup for October 19 includes actor Michael Keaton as the host and Billie Eilish performing. John Mulaney will return as the host on November 2, with breakout artist Chappell Roan as the musical guest.

This season will also see the return of SNL alum Maya Rudolph, who will reprise her role as Vice President Kamala Harris as the show covers the upcoming election season.

It’s still unclear who will portray other political figures like Donald Trump or his running mate JD Vance.

SNL, which first aired on NBC in 1975, will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year.

A special live primetime episode is set to air on February 16, and a movie about the first-ever episode, Saturday Night, will be released nationwide next month.