Ariana Grande Opens Up About Beauty Struggles, Botox, and Embracing Authenticity

In a candid and emotional moment, international pop sensation Ariana Grande has shared her beauty journey, including her experiences with Botox and lip fillers, in a recent YouTube video for Vogue.

The 30-year-old star, celebrated for both her musical talent and her stunning looks, opened up about her evolving perception of beauty.

In the revealing video, Grande confessed to her use of Botox and lip fillers in the past to maintain her appearance, a practice she has since scaled back.

Her emotional revelation highlights the pressures and challenges that often accompany life in the spotlight, especially for someone who rose to fame as a teenager.

“Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips,” Grande confided to Vogue. “I’ve had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox.”

The pop icon went on to explain her decision to reduce these treatments, stating, “I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so … [it was] too much. I just felt like hiding, you know.”

Also Read: Ariana Grande And Demi Lovato Part Ways With Scooter Braun

Grande’s voice quivered as she continued, “I didn’t expect to get emotional. For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it’s not since I stopped getting fillers and Botox.”

The use of Botox, a protein derived from bacteria, has become a common practice in the pursuit of a more youthful appearance.

It temporarily relaxes facial muscles, reducing wrinkles, particularly around the forehead, with effects lasting between four to six months.

While Ariana Grande is currently embracing the natural aging process, she doesn’t rule out the possibility of future cosmetic procedures.

She acknowledges that aging can be a beautiful journey and that discussions about such procedures should be open and honest.

“[Aging] can be such a beautiful thing,” Grande reflected. “Now might I get a facelift in 10 years? Might, yeah, but these are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss. If we’re sitting here talking about beauty secrets, f**k it, let’s lay it all out there.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...