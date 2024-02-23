Ariana Grande Sibling: Unveiling the Life of Frankie Grande

Ariana Grande is an American singer, actress and dancer who gained fame for her role as Cat on the Nickelodeon TV series Victorious and its spinoff Sam & Cat.

She has released six studio albums, including Yours Truly, My Everything, Dangerous Woman, Sweetener, Thank U, Next and Positions.

Ariana is known for her four-octave range and has won over 218 awards as of 2022.

She has also supported various charitable causes, including Kids Who Care, a group she co-founded that raises money for charities in the South Florida region.

Ariana has a large following on social media and has been named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine.

Ariana Grande’s sibling

Ariana has only one older half-brother, Frankie Grande, born on January 24, 1983, in New York City.

Their mother, Joan Grande, shares both children with different partners; Frankie’s father is an Italian-American physician named Victor Marchione.

Frankie is a multifaceted performer, having appeared in Broadway and off-Broadway productions such as Rock of Ages and Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical and he competed on the reality show, Big Brother 16.

Additionally, Frankie has worked as a producer, television host, and YouTube personality.

Ariana and Frankie share a bond, with Frankie referring to Ariana as his “best friend in the world”.

Both siblings have been supportive of each other’s careers and have even collaborated musically.

What does Frankie Grande do for a living?

Frankie is best known as a dancer, actor, singer, producer, television host and YouTube personality.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology, Theater, and Dance from Muhlenberg College, class of 2005.

Frankie has had a successful career in entertainment, appearing on Broadway in productions like Rock of Ages and Mamma Mia! and playing roles Off-Broadway, in regional theater productions, and on tour.

He has also hosted and judged several reality shows, including Style Code Live.

Frankie has co-produced Broadway shows and created his own one-man show title, Livin La Vida Grande.

He has made appearances on numerous TV shows and films, including The Big Bang Theory, Celebrity Big Brother and Victorious.

Frankie is open about being gay and supports various charitable organizations, including Broadway in South Africa and buildOn.

Ariana Grande’s career

Ariana’s older half-brother, Frankie Grande, is a multifaceted performer who has appeared on Broadway and off-Broadway productions, competed on the reality show Big Brother 16, and worked as a producer, television host and YouTube personality.

Both siblings have been supportive of each other’s careers and have even collaborated musically.