Armand Duplantis Siblings: Meet the Pole Vaulter’s Siblings Who are All Athletes

Armand Gustav “Mondo” Duplantis is a Swedish-American pole vaulter renowned for his exceptional achievements.

He holds both the outdoor (6.24 m) and indoor (6.22 m) world records, is a two-time Olympic champion, and has won multiple World and European titles.

Duplantis began his career early, winning the World Youth Championships at 15 and breaking the under-20 world record shortly after.

His athletic lineage includes a father who was a pole vaulter and a mother who was a heptathlete, contributing to his remarkable success in the sport.

Siblings

Duplantis has three siblings, all of whom are athletes.

His older brother, Andreas, is a pole vaulter who represented Sweden, while his younger sister, Johanna, is also a pole vaulter making her mark in the sport.

His older brother, Antoine, has pursued a career in professional baseball.

The Duplantis family is known for its strong athletic legacy, with each sibling excelling in their respective sports.

Career

Duplantis’s career took off as he began breaking records at an astonishing rate. In February 2020, he set an indoor world record of 6.17 meters in Glasgow, Scotland.

He followed this up by breaking the outdoor world record in September 2021, clearing 6.18 meters at the Diamond League meeting in Rome.

Duplantis further improved his indoor world record to 6.19 meters at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March 2022.

Most recently, in April 2024, he set a new outdoor world record of 6.24 meters in Austin, Texas, further cementing his legacy.

Duplantis has excelled in major international competitions, winning the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by clearing 6.02 meters and becoming the youngest Olympic pole vault champion.

He has also won multiple gold medals at the World Championships, including in 2019 in Doha and 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

Additionally, Duplantis has claimed several titles at the European Championships, showcasing his dominance in the sport across various competitions.

Notably, Duplantis is known for his unique approach and style in pole vaulting.

His technique combines speed, agility, and precision, allowing him to maximize his height.

He is particularly noted for his ability to clear heights with relative ease, often making it look effortless.

Duplantis’s focus and composure during competitions have been critical to his success, especially in high-pressure situations.

World records

Duplantis holds both the indoor and outdoor world records in pole vaulting, with heights of 6.25 meters and 6.24 meters, respectively.

He first broke the world record on February 8, 2020, with a jump of 6.17 meters in Toruń, Poland.

He subsequently increased this record to 6.18 meters on February 15, 2020, and then to 6.19 meters on March 7, 2022, at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting.

Duplantis continued to push the limits, breaking the outdoor record by clearing 6.15 meters in September 2021 and later surpassing it with a jump of 6.24 meters in April 2024.

Most recently, he achieved a new world record of 6.25 meters during the 2024 Paris Olympics, marking the ninth time he has set a world record in his career.

Awards and accolades

Duplantis has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his illustrious pole vaulting career.

He was named the European and World Athletics Male Rising Star of the Year in 2018, marking his emergence as a top athlete.

Duplantis has won multiple championships, including two Olympic gold medals and two World Championship titles in 2022 and 2023.

He has also been recognized as the World Male Athlete of the Year in 2020 and 2022, and in 2023, he was one of six World Athletes of the Year, receiving the inaugural men’s field award.

Duplantis is a three-time European champion and has been a dominant force in the Diamond League, winning the title multiple times.

His achievements have redefined the sport, making him one of the most celebrated athletes in pole vaulting history.