Sarah Paulson Siblings: Meet Liz and Rachel Paulson

Sarah Paulson, born December 17, 1974, in Tampa, Florida, is an acclaimed American actress known for her versatile performances in film, television and theater.

She gained prominence for her roles in American Horror Story, earning multiple Emmy nominations, and won an Emmy for portraying Marcia Clark in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Paulson’s notable film appearances include 12 Years a Slave and Carol.

She has received numerous accolades, including a Tony Award for her performance in Appropriate.

Siblings

Sarah has two siblings, Liz Paulson, her older sister, who is a casting director, and Rachel Paulson, her younger half-sister.

Liz has worked with major studios like Fox and Paramount, while Rachel aspires to be a filmmaker and has expressed her experiences growing up in Tampa, Florida, alongside her sisters.

The Paulson sisters have a close bond, often supporting each other’s careers in the entertainment industry.

Career

Paulson began her acting career in theater, performing in productions such as The Sisters Rosensweig and The Glass Menagerie.

Her stage work laid the foundation for her acting skills and helped her gain recognition in the industry.

Paulson’s television debut came in the mid-1990s with a role in the series American Gothic, where she played the character of Merlyn.

This role showcased her talent and led to more opportunities in television.

In the late 1990s, Paulson’s breakthrough role came in the popular teen sitcom Jack & Jill, where she played Jill Green.

This helped her gain a wider audience and establish herself in Hollywood.

Paulson’s collaboration with Ryan Murphy began with American Horror Story, where she became a staple of the anthology series.

Over ten seasons, she portrayed various characters, including Lana Winters in Asylum (Season 2), Cordelia Goode in Coven (Season 3) and Ally Mayfair-Richards in Cult (Season 7).

Her performances earned her critical acclaim, including five Primetime Emmy nominations and a win for her role as Marcia Clark in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Paulson has appeared in several acclaimed films, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

She played Mary Epps, the wife of a plantation owner, in the powerful historical drama 12 Years a Slave, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

In the romantic drama Carol, set in the 1950s, she portrayed Abby Gerhard, a close friend of the titular character, played by Cate Blanchett.

Paulson had a supporting role in the post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box, which became a major hit on Netflix.

In recent years, Paulson starred as Nurse Mildred Ratched in the Netflix series Ratched, a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Her performance received praise, and the series was well-received by audiences.

Paulson returned to the stage in the play Appropriate in 2023, for which she received a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

This marked a significant return to her theatrical roots and showcased her range as a performer.

Awards and accolades

Paulson has received numerous accolades throughout her career, highlighting her exceptional talent and contributions to the entertainment industry.

She won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story and has garnered a total of seven Emmy nominations over the years.

In addition to her Emmy win, Paulson received a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film for The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, along with five nominations in various categories.

Her performances have also earned her recognition from the Screen Actors Guild, where she won an award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for the same series and received a nomination for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture for 12 Years a Slave.

Paulson’s stage work has been equally celebrated, as evidenced by her Tony Award win for Best Actress in a Play for her performance in Appropriate.

She has also received three Critics’ Choice Television Awards, winning for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie/Miniseries for American Horror Story: Asylum and American Horror Story: Freak Show, as well as for Best Actress in a Movie/Miniseries for The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.